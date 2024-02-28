Mavericks Take Advantage Of Major Penalty To Come Back Against Oilers

February 28, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Tulsa Oilers News Release







TULSA, Okla. - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls and powered by Community Care, lost 3-2 to the Kansas City Mavericks at the BOK Center on Wednesday night.

Neither team found a goal in the first period.

Eddie Matsushima put the Oilers up 1-0 9:03 into the second period, finishing a short-handed feed from Blake McLaughlin past Jack LaFontaine. Cade Borchardt netted a power-play goal on a five-minute major with 1:04 remaining in the first period, tying the game 1-1. Jeremy McKenna deflected a save on the same power play with 21 seconds left in the frame, sending Kansas City up 2-1 heading into the final frame.

Kyle Crnkovic nabbed the first even-strength goal of the game 7:53 into the final frame, finishing a feed from Jimmy Lodge and Karl Boudrias. Jake Jaremko potted a tertiary rebound with 7:20 remaining in the game, securing Kansas City's league-leading 21st road victory of the season. Cole Coskey closed the score 4-2 with an empty-net goal with 1:49 remaining.

The Oilers travel to Allen, Texas Friday, March 2 to take on the Allen Americans at the Credit Union of Texas Event Center

Oilers Season and Group Tickets are on sale now! Call the Oilers front office at 918-632-PUCK (7825) or visit www.tulsaoilers.com for more information.

--

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram , or "Like" us on Facebook for more information about the Tulsa Oilers.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 28, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.