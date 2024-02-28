Maier's Shutout Spoils Wheeling's Bid at Season Sweep

Wheeling Nailers battle the Reading Royals

READING, PA- The Wheeling Nailers threw the kitchen sink at the net on Wednesday night at Santander Arena, but the game belonged to Reading Royals goaltender Nolan Maier. The second year netminder stopped all 42 Wheeling shots, while his teammates scored two power play goals and two even strength markers for a 4-0 victory. That was the lone win for Reading against the Nailers in nine head-to-head meetings this season.

The lone goal of the first period was scored by Reading with one second remaining on a power play. Mason Millman directed a shot toward the goal from the point, which set off a scramble for the rebound. Ryan Cox pushed the puck to Shane Sellar, who swatted in the marker from the top of the crease.

The Royals added to their lead with two goals in a span of 15 seconds during the middle frame. The 2-0 goal came during a power play, after Justin Lee and Devon Paliani threw down the gloves. Taylor Gauthier made a plethora of ten-bell saves during the penalty kill, but eventually, Ryan Cox touched in a loose puck amid the chaos. Justin Michaelian followed that by roofing a wrist shot from the slot and into the top-left corner.

Mason Millman tacked on one more for the home side, as his wrist shot from the blueline flew into the top-left corner of the cage. Wheeling pushed hard to get the zero off of the scoreboard, but was unsuccessful on 15 attempts in the third, as Reading collected the 4-0 win.

Nolan Maier earned his second shutout of the season for the Royals, as he thwarted all 42 shots he faced. Taylor Gauthier suffered the defeat for the Nailers, as he made 19 saves on 23 shots.

The Nailers will travel in the other direction when they head back out on the road on Friday for a 7:35 game against Cincinnati. Wheeling will also be in enemy territory on Saturday for a 7:30 tilt against Fort Wayne. The weekend will conclude at WesBanco Arena on Sunday afternoon at 4:10 against Cincinnati. That will be Faith & Family Night, which will feature a pregame faith presentation with players. One lucky fan will also win a free TV courtesy of Walmart, fans can skate with even-numbered players after the game, and $2 sundaes will be available for kids at Flurry's. The next Big Six Promotional Game is Wizards & Wands on Saturday, March 23rd. The Wheeling Nailers, considered one of the top things to do in Wheeling, West Virginia, provide affordable family entertainment for fans throughout the Ohio Valley.

