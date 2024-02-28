Congrats Joe Fitzpatrick, You Are the Dano's Tequila Player for a Day Winner

February 28, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release







ORLANDO, Fla. -The Orlando Solar Bears, ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Tampa Bay Lightning, announced today Joe Fitzpatrick is the winner of Player for a Day presented by Dano's Tequila.

Fitzpatrick has won the following:

ECHL player salary for one (1) day

Practice with the team

Two (2) Tickets to the Solar Bears home game March 1 vs. Jacksonville

Watch warm-ups from the player bench

In-Game Recognition

Solar Bears Jersey

Dano's Gift Bag

About Dano's Tequila:

Founded in Steamboat Springs, Colorado in 2019, Dano's Tequila offers a line of ultra-premium, 100% agave tequilas, each of which is hand crafted (yes, by hand) in a family-owned distillery dating back to 1840 in Tequila, Jalisco, Mexico. Dano's is 100% pure blue agave and zero additive as a result, each tequila is exceptionally smooth. Dano's award-winning tequilas include its signature Pineapple Jalapeño Infusion the original & only fresh fruit infusion - as well as a Blanco, Reposado and Añejo. The Dano's difference is in its detailed process, rooted in a tradition and practice overseen by a fourth generation of family craft distillers. Dano's Añejo tequila won Best in Class and Double Gold in the 2020 San Francisco World Spirits competition and its Reposado tequila won Gold. Dano's also won the Gold Medal in the 2019 Wine & Spirits Wholesalers of America (WSWA) Tasting Competition and has earned the Platinum, Consumer Choice Awards , Double Gold and Gold in the past four years' SIP Awards. danostequila.com follow us on @danostequila

