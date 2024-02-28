Beck Warm Goes Back to Barracuda

WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's San Jose Sharks, AHL's San Jose Barracuda and powered by Toyota, announced today that goaltender Beck Warm has been recalled to the Barracuda.

Warm makes his third trip up to San Jose this season. The Whistler, British Columbia native has won his last two starts in a Thunder uniform. Last Friday, he had one of his best games of the season, stopping 42 shots in a 4-1 win over Indy.

This year, Warm is 8-11-1 in 20 games with a 4.09 goals-against average and .879 save percentage. Last year, he won 28 games for the Cincinnati Cyclones.

Wichita returns to action on Friday night with a visit to Independence, Missouri to face rival, Kansas City.

