Preview: Rowdies vs Las Vegas

May 23, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Tampa Bay Rowdies News Release







MATCHDAY 11 INFO:

Tampa Bay Rowdies vs Las Vegas Light FC

Saturday, May 25, 7:30 p.m. ET

Al Lang Stadium, St. Petersburg, FL

Fireworks Night: Following the final whistle versus Las Vegas, fans will be invited on to the field to view a postmatch fireworks show.

Clyde Best Signing: Be sure to arrive early on Saturday for an autograph signing with Rowdies 1975 Soccer Bowl champion Clyde Best. The Rowdies legend will be signing autographs in the Midfield Courtyard from 6:30 to 7:15 on Saturday.

2024 League Records:

Rowdies: 4W-2L-4D, 16 pts, 5th East (3-1-2 at home)

Las Vegas: 3W-6L-2D, 11 pts, 9th West (1-3-1 on the road)

Tune in: Saturday's match will be broadcast locally on Tampa Bay 44 and available to stream on ESPN+

The Tampa Bay Rowdies are back in league action this Saturday at Al Lang Stadium for a matchup with Western Conference side Las Vegas Lights FC. In their last league outing, the Rowdies trounced FC Tulsa 5-0 at Al Lang. In Open Cup action, though, the Rowdies put in a sterling performance against MLS' FC Dallas only to fall 2-1.

Saturday will be the last match for the Rowdies in May, and also their final match in what has been a busy homestand this month. The Rowdies opened the month in Memphis, but since then they've played four straight at home. This weekend's match against Las Vegas offers the Rowdies one more chance to pick up three points at home before heading out west for aways days in Sacramento and Oakland over the next two weeks.

Club Connections

Two players on Tampa Bay's roster have connections to Las Vegas. Both forward Cal Jennings and midfielder Danny Crisostomo spent considerable time with Las Vegas while on loan from their MLS club LAFC in 2021 and 2022. In his two stints with Vegas, Jennings bagged 22 goals for the club. Additionally, a former member of Tampa Bay's roster is currently with Las Vegas. Former Rowdies keeper Raiko Arozarena joined Las Vegas in the offseason. So far, Arozarena has made seven starts for Las Vegas, recording three shutouts.

Scouting Las Vegas

Las Vegas found early success this season under first-year head coach Dennis Sanchez, winning three of their first five matches. However, Vegas's form has fallen off since then. Heading into Tampa Bay this weekend, Las Vegas are winless in six straight. Las Vegas did push one of the league's top contenders, Louisville City FC, to the limit last week, though. They held a 2-1 lead at home for most of the night before conceding an equalizer in the 70th minute.

Despite having recorded shutouts in three of their 11 matches this year, Las Vegas is tied with Miami FC for most goals allowed so far in 2024 with 21 concessions. For comparison, the Rowdies also have posted three shutouts this season while only conceding 12 goals overall.

Availability Report:

OUT: Zane Bubb (Knee), Forrest Lasso (Knee)

QUESTIONABLE: Leo Fernandes (Calf), Zach Herivaux (Knee)

