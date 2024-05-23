Brett Luy Takes on Role as Special Advisor with Fortuitous Partners

May 23, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Rhode Island FC News Release







PAWTUCKET, RI - Fortuitous Partners chairman and Rhode Island FC co-founder Brett Johnson announced today that Brett Luy has accepted a role as a special advisor to Fortuitous Partners. The development team released the following statement:

Brett Luy has accepted a new special advisor role with Fortuitous Partners. He is not involved in day-to-day Rhode Island FC activities in this new role.

Brett played an important role as the club's inaugural president. He oversaw the efforts to secure important sponsors, develop a strong working relationship with Bryant University, and build the club's first ever roster. The club expects to name a new president in the near future. David Brady, a senior consultant to the board, will oversee the club's day-to-day operations until a new president is named.

