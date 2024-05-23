Memphis 901 FC Prepares for Strength vs. Strength Matchup against Pittsburgh

May 23, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Memphis 901 FC News Release







From five straight league losses to a strong undefeated run, Memphis 901 FC is striding into form just in time entering the meat of the USL Championship regular season. Focus turns to the next target as Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC visits AutoZone Park on Saturday, May 25 at 7:30 p.m. CT.

Memphis has proven to be one of the hottest teams in the USL Championship with the capability to score on any team in the league at will. With 12 goals in the last five matches, the Beale Street Boys are the third highest scoring club in that time span.

"What they've been through this month just in terms of the travel, I think it's been some of the toughest travel in the league, but the boys don't complain," said 901 FC Head Coach Stephen Glass. "They crack on. We train and prepare and they're ready to win a game."

The Dynamic Duo

The familiar heroes delivered victory for Memphis last time out in their 2-1 victory at El Paso. After an unlucky own goal, Marlon skyed for a header goal to even the score before beating his man in the corner to play into Bruno Lapa for the stoppage time winner.

The duo have scored or assisted eight of Memphis's scores over the four-match unbeaten streak and elevated the club's attacking confidence. Marlon ranks second in the USL with 5 assists so far this season.

"Bruno and Marlon have had top performances and the work rate for the team is top-level," Glass said. "The clinical aspect of the game has been excellent."

901 FC ranks fourth with 14.3 shots per 90 minutes and have recorded over 15 shots in four of their last five matches. The outlier was a victory over Birmingham that saw the Beale Street Boys convert three of their seven shots for goals while Tyler Deric delivered a six-save clean sheet.

Strength vs. Strength

The Memphis attack will look to solve Pittsburgh's puzzle as the Riverhounds carry their own unbeaten streak into AutoZone Park with a 3-0-4 record in the last seven matches thanks to strong defensive play. The visitors have allowed only four goals over their undefeated run.

"Obviously Saturday night against Pittsburgh, who are a good team," Glass said. "It'll be a good challenge and we'll look forward to enjoying the fireworks after along with a lot of Memphians in the stands."

Pittsburgh dropped points from a winning position last time out against North Carolina FC at home. Former Beale Street Boy Edward Kizza gave Pittsburgh the lead just before halftime only for NC FC to come back and score in the second half for the draw.

"We go week to week," Glass said. "Anywhere we go and anyone we play we believe we can win. I think the belief in the group is unshakable."

Kickoff for the match at AutoZone Park is is set for 7:30 p.m. CT immediately followed by a special post-match fireworks show. Tickets are available on the club's official ticketing website.

