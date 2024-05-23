Republic FC to Host Seattle Sounders in U.S. Open Cup Quarterfinals at Heart Health

May 23, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Sacramento Republic FC News Release







Today, U.S. Soccer announced the schedule and venues for the 2024 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Quarterfinals. Republic FC remains one of the final eight clubs in the country competing in the 96-team field. In the West bracket, Republic FC will host MLS side Seattle Sounders FC at Heart Health Park on either Tuesday, July 9 or Wednesday, July 10.

Republic FC full-season ticket members will soon receive communications to have the first opportunity to purchase seats for the contest, with a priority window from May 24 through May 29. Group tickets (10+ people) will also be available during this period. Tickets starting at $18 will be made available to the general public at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 30 at SacRepublicFC.com/tickets. Fans can also sign up at SacRepublicFC.com/USOC to receive exclusive access to a presale for single match tickets.

The match will also be streamed live for free on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, bringing the tournament to its largest global audience to date.

Earlier this week, Republic FC advanced to the U.S. Open Cup Quarterfinals for the second time in three years. The Indomitable Club in the Lopez Division - named after team captain Rodrigo Lopez, the modern era Open Cup assists leader and only active player to have a division named after him - defended home turf twice to advance in the nation's oldest soccer tournament. On Tuesday night in an instant classic, Republic FC defeated MLS rival San Jose Earthquakes with two goals in the final 15 minutes of extra time to punch their ticket to the next round. Republic FC entered the tournament in the Round of 32 and bested USL Championship rival Monterey Bay F.C. 2-0.

On Wednesday, Sounders defeated USL Championship side Phoenix Rising FC to reach its ninth Quarterfinal berth in club history. After trading penalties in each half of play. Seattle's Kalani Kosa-Rienzi put the Sounders into the Quarterfinals with an 88th minute strike. Sounders have won the Open Cup four times - including three straight titles from 2009-2011, tying the 50-year-old club for the most tournament championships in the modern era.

Head-to-head, Republic FC and Sounders have only played one previous competitive match. The two sides met at Heart Health Park in the 2018 Open Cup Round of 32, with Sacramento taking a 2-1 extra time win in the 115th minute.

This will be the first time that Republic FC hosts an Open Cup Quarterfinal. It is Sacramento's second appearance in the Quarterfinals. The club previously reached the round in 2022, advancing with a 2-1 road win over LA Galaxy to become the first lower-division side to reach the Final in 14 years.

This year's tournament is the 109th edition of the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup - U.S. Soccer's National Championship. The tournament has crowned a champion every year since 1914, except for 2020 and 2021 when play was suspended due to COVID-19. It is the oldest ongoing domestic soccer competition and is a single-game, knockout tournament that is open to all professional and amateur teams affiliated with U.S. Soccer.

For more information about this year's tournament, visit USOpenCup.com.

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from May 23, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.