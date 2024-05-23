Match Preview: Republic FC v Birmingham Legion FC

May 23, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Unbeaten Republic FC returns to league play this week at home for a visit from inter-conference foe Birmingham Legion FC this Saturday. The Magic City side visits Sacramento for the first time since 2022, and the two sides third all-time matchup.

At a Glance: #SACvBHM

Saturday, May 25 - 7:00 PM PT kickoff

Heart Health Park, Sacramento, California

Watch: FOX40, FOX40.com and FOX40 app, ESPN+

Tickets: SacRepublicFC.com/tickets

Republic FC - The Latest

Sacramento emerged victorious from an instant classic on Tuesday night against the San Jose Earthquakes, besting their NorCal foes 4-3 after extra time. For the second straight match, the Indomitable Club showed its resilience - Kieran Phillips netted his second brace on the season, with scores in the 17th and 38th minutes. San Jose found a late equalizer to force extra time and pushed ahead in the first overtime period. Heart Health Park erupted when Luis Felipe netted a 106th minute equalizer, and Sebastian Herrera the winner 60 seconds later to vault the Quails into the Quarterfinal just seconds after the extra time intermission.

Phillips' performance marked the sixth multi-goal effort in club Open Cup history, and the fourth in the last two tournaments. Herrera's score marked the Columbian's first of the season, coming off an assist from Cristian Parano. The victory was Sacramento's 12th straight to open the 2024 campaign, setting a new club record previously held by the 2016 squad and their 11 consecutive contests without a loss.

Know Your Opponent

Birmingham last took the pitch on May 15 against Eastern Conference leader Charleston Battery in a 1-0 defeat. After a strong effort through the opening hour, Charleston's Emilio Ycaza found the net for the game's only score. Birmingham had the edge in total shots with 13 to Charleston's seven, but a five-save performance by Battery goalkeeper Adam Grinwis kept the Alabama side from putting one over the line before 90 minutes expired.

Legion enters the match having claimed 14 points through ten games. After back-to-back defeats at the end of March, the club has rebounded well with eight goals scored and 11 points in the standings since April 7. In that stretch, Uruguayan Enzo Martinez has led the way, tallying three goals. The club has not lacked an ability to create chances, with two players in the league's top-10 in creation - Tyler Pasher (20) and Kobe Hernandez-Foster (19) - patrolling the midfield.

Match Notes

2024 second meeting between the two clubs at Heart Health Park. The first came in 2022, with Birmingham defeating Sacramento 1-0. The two squads split points last August 12 in Alabama 1-1.

Including the club's mid-week Open Cup clash with San Jose, Saturday marks Republic FC's second of three straight home matches this season - the longest home stand of 2024 for Sacramento.

Against Eastern Conference foes in 2024, Sacramento is an unbeaten 2-0-2. Since the start of 2023, Republic FC hasn't lost in 16 games against inter-conference opponents, recording eight victories.

