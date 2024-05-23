Russell Cicerone Medical Update
May 23, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Sacramento Republic FC News Release
Republic FC forward Russell Cicerone successfully underwent a procedure to repair a high ankle injury. Team Physician Dr. Eric Giza performed the surgery and will continue to oversee Cicerone's recovery with staff at the UC Davis Health Sports Medicine Program. After recovering from the procedure, Russell will be evaluated and a timetable for his return will be established.
