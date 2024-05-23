Registration Open for Hanger Clinic's 'Louisville Moves' Workshop
May 23, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Louisville City FC News Release
The LouCity & Racing Foundation and Hanger Clinic have once again teamed up to host a free orthotic and prosthetic mobility workshop open to people with limb loss or limb difference, those who use orthotics or braces, or anyone else with physical challenges. As part of the event, representatives from the U.S. Amputee Soccer Team will be on hand for a demonstration.
This year's event will run from 10:30 a.m.-12 p.m. on Sunday, June 9, at the Lynn Family Sports Vision & Training Center, 801 Edith Road. To register, email your interest in attending to [email protected] or via this link.
Hanger Clinic is a local prosthetic and orthotic care provider with seven clinics in the Louisville and Southern Indiana area, where the organization has been serving the limb loss and limb difference community for more than 30 years. A major aim of the event is to help attendees of all ages and abilities adapt to athletic activities, to help them be active and achieve their goals. Certified prosthetists and orthotists will be on-hand to assist.
The LouCity & Racing Foundation's executive director, George Davis, will coordinate a mix of soccer and non-soccer activities during Louisville Moves. Davis played professionally for more than a decade, including his final six seasons for LouCity.
"As a local prosthetic care provider in the Louisville community, empowering human potential is at the heart of what we do," said Hanger Clinic's Michael McCauley, MS, LCPO. "We are proud to partner with Louisville Moves and our local pro soccer clubs to host an amazing event that will help connect amputees with adaptive activities and show them that anything is possible."
"The LouCity and Racing Foundation is very excited for year two of the Louisville Moves Soccer Clinic," Davis said. "Our partnership with Hanger Clinic perfectly aligns with the mission to provide access and a safe space to play the beautiful game. It was a fantastic experience for all involved last year, and we want to make it even better this time around. The smiles and joy exemplified from the participants highlight the reason we all love sports!"
Louisville Moves participants will receive a complimentary ticket to a LouCity or Racing Louisville game.
Located two miles east of Lynn Family Stadium, the Lynn Family Sports Vision & Training Center serves as the day-to-day home of Louisville's professional soccer clubs and their front office staffs. Wheelchair users attending Louisville Moves will be accommodated with preferred parking.
