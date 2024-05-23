FC Tulsa Takes on Oakland Roots SC on Dollar Beer Section and Military Appreciation Night
May 23, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
FC Tulsa News Release
TULSA - FC Tulsa will celebrate Military Appreciation night as the club looks to get their third win on Friday, May 24 at ONEOK Field as they take on Oakland Roots SC in their third game in one week.
Standings: FC Tulsa comes into the match with a record of 2W-3L-4D and stands 11th in the Western Conference with 10 points. Oakland Roots SC enters into the match with a record of 3W-6L-2D and ranks 10th in the Western Conference with 11 points.
FC Tulsa's Last Match: FC Tulsa was defeated 5-0 by the Tampa Bay Rowdies in Tampa Bay, Florida on Saturday night. Even with controlling 68% possession in the first half, FC Tulsa only had 1 shot on target compared to the Rowdies 32% of possession and 7 shots on target. After acquiring defender Owen Damm this week, he made his FC Tulsa debut this evening coming in for the second half. FC Tulsa saw three substitutes in Alex Dalou, Camilo Ponce, and Damm going into the second half. When the final whistle blew, FC Tulsa held 65% possession with 6 shots compared to the Rowdies 21 shots.
Last Matchup Against Oakland Roots SC: With FC Tulsa being in the Eastern Conference last season, the club only competed against Oakland Roots SC once in September. FC Tulsa came back to Tulsa with a 1-0 win against the club. FC Tulsa took the lead early with an early 10 minute goal from Phillip Goodrum. During the match there were 14 cards handed out including a red to both sides.
Players to watch: FC Tulsa looks to gain their third win of the season on Friday. Many different players have stepped up and created leads for FC Tulsa. Midfielder Justin Portillo leads the team with 18 chances created forcing the ball to the attacking third. Forward Stefan Stojanovic leads the team with 3 goals and not too far behind are both Forward Phillip Goodrum and Midfielder Boubacar Diallo with 2 goals a piece.
On the Oakland Roots SC side, Defender Gagi Margvelashvili scored the game-winning goal for Oakland against Orange County SC in the fourth minute of stoppage time. The goal secured their third of the season with 2-1 defeat over Orange County SC. Forward Johnny Rodriguez 15 shots, 5 shots on target, and 3 goals for the season so far.
