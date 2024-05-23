2024 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Quarterfinals to Stream on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV

CHICAGO - The U.S. Soccer Federation and Apple today announced that the final three rounds of the 2024 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup will be available to stream live for free on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV - bringing the 109th edition of the nation's most prestigious soccer competition to its largest global audience to date.

MLS Season Pass will broadcast the final seven matches of the tournament, including the Quarterfinals (July 9-10), Semifinals (Aug. 27-28), and Final (Sept. 25), guaranteeing soccer fans around the world unparalleled access to these pivotal, action-packed matches.

Following an exhilarating Round of 16, and on the heels of the Quarterfinal draw, the bracket for the final seven games of 2024 Open Cup play has been set. The tournament will resume in early July with the following four Quarterfinal fixtures (home teams listed first, kickoff times to be confirmed at usopencup.com in the coming days):

Sporting Kansas City (MLS) vs. FC Dallas (MLS)

Wednesday, July 10 | Children's Mercy Park in Kansas City, Kan. | Watch on MLS Season Pass

Atlanta United (MLS) vs. Indy Eleven (USL Championship)

Tuesday, July 9 | Fifth Third Bank Stadium in Kennesaw, Ga. | Watch on MLS Season Pass

*** winner of Sporting KC/FC Dallas match will host the Semifinal Round vs. Atlanta United/Indy Eleven winner

Sacramento Republic FC (USL Championship) vs. Seattle Sounders FC (MLS)

Tuesday, July 9 | Heart Health Park in Sacramento, Calif. | Watch on MLS Season Pass

Los Angeles Football Club (MLS) vs. New Mexico United (USL Championship)

Wednesday, July 10 | BMO Stadium in Los Angeles, Calif. | Watch on MLS Season Pass

*** winner of the Sacramento/Seattle match will host the Semifinal Round vs. LAFC/New Mexico United

As the competition moves towards its exciting conclusion, fans can enjoy expansive Open Cup coverage across MLS Season Pass studio shows and the Offside with Taylor Twellman podcast.

For more details on this year's competition, including schedule details, features, and more, visit usopencup.com.

