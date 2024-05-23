Monterey Bay Visits Eastern Conference Side Hartford Athletic

May 23, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Monterey Bay FC News Release







HARTFORD, Connecticut - Monterey Bay F.C. (4-4-3, 15 points) visits Hartford, Connecticut for a 4:30 p.m. PT Eastern Conference fixture against Hartford Athletic (3-6-0, 9 points) on Friday night at Trinity Health Stadium in Week 12 of the 2024 USL Championship regular season. Live streaming of the match will be available on ESPN+.

Monterey Bay F.C. enters the match in need of a positive result amidst a four-game winless streak in league play and ahead of an important three-match home stand, of which two opponents are undefeated and sitting atop the respective conferences as it currently stands. Though arguably the biggest contributor to the Union's current downswing has been its lengthy injury list, some good news for the side is that it is expected to get team captain Kai Greene back into the fold for Friday's fixture. Hartford itself is limping into the contest on the heels of a five-match losing streak of their own. Still in fourth place in the Western Conference, Monterey Bay will look to avoid slipping further down the table and get its season back on track against a reeling Hartford side.

In the previous meeting between the sides, the Crisp-and-Kelp and Hartford Athletic matched up in the 2023 home opener at Cardinale Stadium, a match that featured a dazzling performance from Alex Dixon with the forward recording a first-half hattrick enroute to a 5-3 win in an instant classic. The two sides will now meet for just the second time, and the first time ever at Trinity Health Stadium in Hartford.

Hartford Athletic vs. Monterey Bay F.C.

Venue: Trinity Health Stadium; Hartford, Connecticut

Date: Friday, May 24, 2024; 4:30 p.m. PT

Weather: Sunny and 74 degrees

2024 Records

Loudoun United FC (2-6-2, 8 pts, 11th East); Monterey Bay F.C. (4-3-3, 15 pts, 4th West)

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from May 23, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.