Rising Falls, 2-1, in Seattle to Sounders FC

May 23, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

TUKWILA, Washington - Phoenix Rising FC dropped out of the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup via a 2-1 loss to Seattle Sounders FC tonight at Starfire Soccer Complex.

Phoenix created the best chance of the opening 10 minutes of the match when Panos Armenakas played a through ball in for Remi Cabral. The forward caught up to the pass and hit it low to the far post with his first touch, forcing a diving save from Sounders FC goalkeeper Andrew Thomas.

Rising continued to control the match, earning five corners to Seattle's two in the opening 25 minutes of the match.

Seattle's first chance of the first half came in the 35th minute when the ball was dropped into the path of Sounders midfielder Danny Leyva at the top of the box. Leyva tried to beat Phoenix's Patrick Rakovsky, low to his left side but the goalkeeper made a sturdy save and smothered the rebound.

The Sounders' Danny Musovski had the next chance in the 43rd minute, walking in alone against Rakovsky after a through ball from midfield split Phoenix's back line. Musovski had time to pick out a corner and options to pass, but Rakovsky closed down the angle and made a left-handed save to keep the match tied, 0-0.

Then, in the third minute of first-half stoppage time, Armenakas sprinted into the area and was brought down from behind on a slide tackle by Leyva. Cabral stepped up and took the penalty kick, sending Seattle goalkeeper Andrew Thomas to his right side before striking a hard shot, low and into the corner to give Phoenix the 1-0 lead headed into halftime.

Rising held a 57-43 edge in possession at the break, but Seattle quickly leveled the possession statistics in the opening 10 minutes of the second half. Rising countered and earned a free kick at the top corner of the box through Gabi Torres in the 55th minute, but Phoenix was quickly whistled for offsides on the ensuing set piece.

Rising captain John Stenberg was whistled for a handball in the box in the 66th minute after a shot from outside the area was deflected into the defender's left arm. Alex Roldan stepped up to take the kick for the Sounders, striking a hard shot to Rakovsky's right side. The goalkeeper nearly got to the shot but the attempt zipped past his right hand on its way into the side netting to make it 1-1.

Kalani Kossa-Rienzi won it for Seattle in the 89th minute, after a long throw was tossed into the area and cleared away, a second ball was smacked into the area and then headed onto the foot of Kossa-Rienzi. The forward dribbled latterly across the area until he could find enough space to split a pair of defenders with a shot, high into the top of the net to make it a 2-1 final.

Scoring:

PHX -Remi Cabral (PK) 45+5

SEA - Alex Roldan (PK) 68

SEA - Kalani Kossa-Rienzi 89

Discipline:

PHX - John Stenberg (caution) 66

PHX - JC Azocar (caution) 71

Lineups:

Phoenix Rising FC - Patrick Rakovsky, Mohamad Traore, John Stenberg (Erickson Gallardo 90+4), Alejandro Fuenmayor, Renzo Zambrano, Gulio Doratiotto (JP Scearce 78), Panos Armenakas, Fede Varela (Emil Cuello 78), Edguardo Rito (Jose Andres Hernandez 90+3), Gabi Torres (JC Azocar 66), Remi Cabral.

Substitutes Not Used: Rocco Rios Novo, Ryan Flood.

Seattle Sounders FC - Andrew Thomas, Jon Bell (Jackson Ragen 45+3), Stuart Hawkins, Nouhou Tolo, Paul Rothrock (Cody Baker 86), Kalani Kossa-Rienzi, Georgi Minoungou, Danny Leyva, Cristian Roldan (Alex Roldan 62), Dylan Teves (Snyder Brunell 62), Danny Musovski.

Substitutes Not Used: Jacob Castro, Osaze De Rosario.

