Preview: Game 1: Stingrays vs. Everblades, June 7 at 7:05 PM

June 7, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - South Carolina Stingrays News Release







Florida Everblades at South Carolina Stingrays

Eastern Conference Semifinals Game 1

Monday, June 7, 2021 at the Carolina Ice Palace at 7:05 PM

Broadcast Info: Watch live on FloHockey | Listen via Caps Radio 24/7 & Mixlr

About Tonight's Game: The South Carolina Stingrays and Florida Everblades will become the first ECHL teams to play in the 2021 Kelly Cup Playoffs Monday night when they open their Eastern Conference Semifinal series in North Charleston at the Carolina Ice Palace. The Everblades are the top overall seed in the league's postseason tournament after capturing the Brabham Cup on Saturday, wrapping up the 2020-21 season with an overall record of 42-19-5-3 and a points percentage at .667. South Carolina finished the regular season as one of the hottest teams in the ECHL, winning their last six games to secure themselves a spot in the playoffs. The Rays were a league-best 8-2-0 in their final 10 games. SC has clinched a spot in the postseason 27 times in the team's 28-year history, finishing with a .579 points percentage. Florida controlled the regular season series against the Rays, winning 10 of the 13 meetings, while SC claimed points in six of the contests with a record of 3-7-1-2. 10 of the 13 contests were played in Estero at Hertz Arena. Most recently, the Stingrays went 1-1-1 in a 3-game series at Florida May 5-8. All three were one-goal games and two were settled in overtime.

Scouting the Everblades: Florida was the ECHL's top team during the regular season, finishing with an overall record of 42-19-5-3 and a points percentage at .667 to claim the league's Brabham Cup. At home, the Blades were 25-6-3-2. Their offensive attack was led by captain John McCarron, who totaled 68 points in 66 games on a league-leading 31 goals and 37 assists. His +29 rating also led the league, as did his 43 minor penalties. Alex Kile finished second on the team with 51 points in 69 games on 25 goals and 26 assists. Forwards Joe Pendenza (18g, 30a) and Michael Huntebrinker (24g, 22a) have also both been a major part of the team's scoring. Defender Logan Roe continued his dominance at the ECHL level, posting 26 points (6g, 20a) as well as a +28 rating that was second-best in the ECHL. In net, Jake Hildebrand was named to the All-ECHL First Team and finished fourth with a 2.40 goals-against average and third with a .923 save percentage while leading the league with 23 wins.

Kelly Cup Playoffs - Eastern Conference Semifinals Schedule

Game 1 - Florida at South Carolina - Monday, June 7 at 7:05 p.m.

Game 2 - Florida at South Carolina - Wednesday, June 9 at 7:05 p.m.

Game 3 - South Carolina at Florida - Saturday, June 12 at 7 p.m.

Game 4* - South Carolina at Florida - Sunday, June 13 at 6 p.m.

Game 5* - South Carolina at Florida - Monday, June 14 at 7:30 p.m.

*if necessary

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from June 7, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.