Grizzlies Forward Matthew Boucher Named ECHL Rookie of the Year
June 7, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Utah Grizzlies News Release
PRINCETON, N.J. - The ECHL on Monday announced that Matthew Boucher of the Utah Grizzlies has been named ECHL Rookie of the Year and the recipient of the John A. Daley Memorial Trophy.
The award is presented annually to the player selected as the most proficient in his first year of competition in the ECHL as determined in a vote of ECHL coaches, broadcasters, media relations directors and media members. The trophy was named in honor of John A. Daley in 1997. Daley, who passed away in 1996, was one of the founding fathers of the ECHL, serving as general manger and minority owner of the Johnstown Chiefs from the inception of the team in 1988 until 1994.
Dean Stewart of Wichita finished second, followed by Wichita's Evan Weninger, Joseph Garreffa of Orlando and Wichita's Jay Dickman.
The ECHL will announce the winner of the Coach of the Year and recipient of the John Brophy Award on Tuesday.
Boucher, who was named to the ECHL All-Rookie Team last week, leads ECHL rookies with 25 goals and 52 points and was fifth with 27 assists. His 209 shots on goal lead first-year players while he is tied for second with four power-play goals and tied for fourth with 11 power-play points.
Prior to turning pro, Boucher tallied 60 points (31g-29a) in 57 career games at the University of New Brunswick and had 192 points (96g-96a) in 241 career games in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League with Blainville-Boisbriand, Drummondville and Quebec.
The Grizzlies are facing the Allen Americans in the first round of the 2021 Kelly Cup Playoffs. Game 1 of the best of 5 series is on Tuesday, June 8 at 7:05 CT. Utah's home games for the series will be games 3-5 on Friday, June 11 and if necessary June 12 for game 4 and June 14 for game 5.
ECHL Rookie of the Year Winners
2020-21 Matthew Boucher, Utah Grizzlies
2019-20 Tyler Sheehy, Allen Americans
2018-19 Chris Collins, Kalamazoo Wings
2017-18 Justin Danforth, Cincinnati Cyclones
2016-17 Tyson Spink, Toledo Walleye
2015-16 Matt Willows, Florida Everblades
2014-15 Tyler Barnes, Toledo Walleye
2013-14 William Rapuzzi, Idaho Steelheads
2012-13 Ryan Zapolski, South Carolina Stingrays
2011-12 Dustin Gazley, Elmira Jackals
2010-11 Ben Street, Wheeling Nailers
2009-10 Justin Donati, Elmira Jackals
2008-09 Bryan Ewing, Wheeling Nailers
2007-08 David Desharnais, Cincinnati Cyclones
2006-07 Colton Fretter, Gwinnett Gladiators
2005-06 Alex Leavitt, Alaska Aces
2004-05 Joe Tenute, South Carolina Stingrays
2003-04 Kevin Doell, Gwinnett Gladiators
2002-03 Jason Jaffray, Roanoke Express
2001-02 Frederic Cloutier, Louisiana IceGators
2000-01 Scott Stirling, Trenton Titans
1999-00 Jan Lasak, Hampton Roads Admirals
1998-99 Maxime Gingras, Richmond Renegades
1997-98 Sean Venedam, Toledo Storm
1996-97 Dany Bousquet, Birmingham Bulls
1995-96 Keli Corpse, Wheeling Thunderbirds
1994-95 Kevin McKinnon, Erie Panthers
1993-94 Dan Gravelle, Greensboro Monarchs
1992-93 Joe Flanagan, Birmingham Bulls
1991-92 Darren Colbourne, Dayton Bombers
1990-91 Dan Gauthier, Knoxville Cherokees
1989-90 Bill McDougall, Erie Panthers
1988-89 Tom Sasso, Johnstown Chiefs
Grizzlies Forward Matthew Boucher Named ECHL Rookie of the Year
