Rabbits Weekly

June 7, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release







After completing the 2020-21 regular season with a 38-19-12-3 record, the Swamp Rabbits enter the Kelly Cup Playoffs for the sixth time in team history. Greenville's all-time postseason record is 20-24 dating back to the 2011 Kelly Cup Playoffs. The Indy Fuel are entering their second postseason in franchise history. Indy finished the 2020-21 campaign with a 37-24-8-0 record, ranked 3rd in the Eastern Conference. In five head-to-head meetings this season, Greenville finished 1-2-2-0 versus the Fuel. Both clubs will engage in a 1-3-1 series format with the winner advancing to the Eastern Conference Finals.

PLAY OF THE WEEK

Presented By:

On Friday night, Greenville concluded the regular season with a thrilling 2-1 overtime win at Florida. Matt Strome scored the game-winning goal to end the Rabbits' season on a high note.

WHAT'S ON TAP?

TETRAD Brewing Playoff Kickoff Party starting at 5:00pm

First taste of the PUCK N' HOPPY PALE ALE.

First 50 fans receive Swamp Rabbits TETRAD glass

Food tent provided by Holy Molli

Enter to win Rabbits prizes, enjoy games and music... puck drops at 7:05pm!

Terrace Open at 5:00pm

$3 Natural Lights while supplies last and $5 Stomper's Lager ALL GAME

Pregame Tailgate on the Plaza presented by KW Beverage starting at 5:00 p.m. enjoy food & drinks, tailgate games, music provided by WESC 92.5 and more!

BIT BY BIT playoffs t-shirt GIVEAWAY for the first 400 fans

The Blood Connection: Drive (4:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.) register HERE to donate!

*receive two tickets with blood donation!

PLAY OF THE WEEK

Presented By:

On Friday night, Greenville concluded the regular season with a thrilling 2-1 overtime win at Florida. Matt Strome scored the game-winning goal to end the Rabbits' season on a high note.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from June 7, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.