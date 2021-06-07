Fuel Name 2021 Kelly Cup Playoff Roster

INDIANAPOLIS - The Indy Fuel, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Chicago Blackhawks and the American Hockey League's Rockford IceHogs, announced Tuesday their 24-man roster for the 2021 Kelly Cup Playoffs.

The Fuel will open their Eastern Conference Semifinal series with the Greenville Swamp Rabbits with Game 1 at Indiana Farmers Coliseum on Tuesday before heading to Greenville for games 2, 3 and 4 (if necessary). If Game 5 is required, both teams will shift back to Indianapolis for the series finale on Monday, June 14.

Indy enters the 2021 Kelly Cup Playoffs with 14 forwards, eight defensemen and two goaltenders. The complete Fuel playoff roster is as follows:

Forwards (14): Diego Cuglietta, Tommy Apap, Cedric Lacroix, Spencer Watson, Antoine Waked, Alex Rauter, Matt Marcinew, Jared Thomas, Josh Dickinson, Peter Krieger, Michael Pelech, Terry Broadhurst, Nick Hutchison, Nic Pierog

Defensemen (8): Christ Martenet, Tim Shoup, Ryan Zuhlsdorf, Jordan Schneider, Dmitry Osipov, Cliff Watson, Willie Raskob, Keoni Texeira

Goaltenders (2): Billy Christopoulos, Dan Bakala

Playoff Rosters consist of a maximum of 24 Players - a 20-man active roster and a four-man reserve list.

A Player who has finished the Regular Season on Injured Reserve may still be named to a Member's 24-man Playoff Roster and will be eligible to participate in the Playoffs once his full IR time has been completed (provided all other playoff eligibility requirements have been satisfied). Once a Player has fully completed his remaining IR time, he may be activated and placed on the Member's Active Roster.

Emergency conditions shall be established when the playing strength of the Member, by reason of injury, illness, recall or suspension by the League, is reduced below two (2) goalkeepers and sixteen (16) skaters. However, should a Member release a Player(s) from its Playoff Roster, its emergency conditions will drop by the same number as the Players they release. Only amateur Players may be signed and added to the Active Roster under emergency conditions.

The Fuel have clinched a spot in the 2021 Kelly Cup Playoffs! Single game tickets are now available for the first home game on June 8. Fuel season memberships are also available for the 2021-22 season, purchase your package by June 14th to receive complimentary parking for the entire 2021-22 regular season. Find details and pricing at IndyFuelHockey.com.

