Utah's Boucher Named ECHL Rookie of the Year

Matthew Boucher of the Utah Grizzlies

PRINCETON, N.J. - The ECHL on Monday announced that Matthew Boucher of the Utah Grizzlies has been named ECHL Rookie of the Year and the recipient of the John A. Daley Memorial Trophy.

The award is presented annually to the player selected as the most proficient in his first year of competition in the ECHL as determined in a vote of ECHL coaches, broadcasters, media relations directors and media members. The trophy was named in honor of John A. Daley in 1997. Daley, who passed away in 1996, was one of the founding fathers of the ECHL, serving as general manger and minority owner of the Johnstown Chiefs from the inception of the team in 1988 until 1994.

Dean Stewart of Wichita finished second, followed by Wichita's Evan Weninger, Joseph Garreffa of Orlando and Wichita's Jay Dickman.

The ECHL will announce the winner of the Coach of the Year and recipient of the John Brophy Award on Tuesday.

Boucher, who was named to the ECHL All-Rookie Team last week, led ECHL rookies with 25 goals and 52 points and ranked sixth with 27 assists. His 209 shots was tops among first-year players while he was tied for second with four power-play goals and tied for fifth with 11 power-play points.

Prior to turning pro, Boucher tallied 60 points (31g-29a) in 57 career games at the University of New Brunswick and had 192 points (96g-96a) in 241 career games in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League with Blainville-Boisbriand, Drummondville and Quebec.

ECHL Rookie of the Year Winners

2020-21 Matthew Boucher, Utah Grizzlies

2019-20 Tyler Sheehy, Allen Americans

2018-19 Chris Collins, Kalamazoo Wings

2017-18 Justin Danforth, Cincinnati Cyclones

2016-17 Tyson Spink, Toledo Walleye

2015-16 Matt Willows, Florida Everblades

2014-15 Tyler Barnes, Toledo Walleye

2013-14 William Rapuzzi, Idaho Steelheads

2012-13 Ryan Zapolski, South Carolina Stingrays

2011-12 Dustin Gazley, Elmira Jackals

2010-11 Ben Street, Wheeling Nailers

2009-10 Justin Donati, Elmira Jackals

2008-09 Bryan Ewing, Wheeling Nailers

2007-08 David Desharnais, Cincinnati Cyclones

2006-07 Colton Fretter, Gwinnett Gladiators

2005-06 Alex Leavitt, Alaska Aces

2004-05 Joe Tenute, South Carolina Stingrays

2003-04 Kevin Doell, Gwinnett Gladiators

2002-03 Jason Jaffray, Roanoke Express

2001-02 Frederic Cloutier, Louisiana IceGators

2000-01 Scott Stirling, Trenton Titans

1999-00 Jan Lasak, Hampton Roads Admirals

1998-99 Maxime Gingras, Richmond Renegades

1997-98 Sean Venedam, Toledo Storm

1996-97 Dany Bousquet, Birmingham Bulls

1995-96 Keli Corpse, Wheeling Thunderbirds

1994-95 Kevin McKinnon, Erie Panthers

1993-94 Dan Gravelle, Greensboro Monarchs

1992-93 Joe Flanagan, Birmingham Bulls

1991-92 Darren Colbourne, Dayton Bombers

1990-91 Dan Gauthier, Knoxville Cherokees

1989-90 Bill McDougall, Erie Panthers

1988-89 Tom Sasso, Johnstown Chiefs

