Announcing a New Restaurant and Live Music Venue in Worcester

June 7, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Worcester Railers HC News Release







Worcester, MA - Off the Rails LLC today announced the name of a new restaurant and live-music venue being developed at 90 Commercial St., at the corner of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard: Off the Rails.

Off the Rails is a one-of-a-kind restaurant, music hall and beer garden that will offer southern-influenced cuisine and intimate access to local and nationally acclaimed musical performers. "The music will broadly revolve around the genre of country," said Off the Rails Managing Partner Chris Besaw, "but will be influenced by genres including rock, pop, bluegrass, folk and Americana." Patrons of the restaurant will be treated to live music seven days a week from a two-person stage visible from outdoor seating accommodations along Commercial St.. "Our goal is to bring a little Nashville to Worcester." Said Besaw.

For larger shows Off the Rails boasts two options. The music hall will play host to concerts and events accommodating up to 500 patrons, while a beer garden will further enhance outdoor concert space along Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, to run jointly with the Worcester Palladium, that will accommodate up to 10,000 patrons. "Our big-picture goal is to further define the downtown corridor as an entertainment destination," said Off the Rails and Worcester HC owner Cliff Rucker, "to capitalize on a unique opportunity to attract visitors into the market and, ultimately, to have a positive economic and cultural impact on the city of Worcester."

The restaurant will be led by Executive chef Rick Araujo. Araujo, recently of Civic Food and Drink in Westborough, won the coveted "Golden Cleaver" Award at Chopped! / Worcester 2019. He brings a farm to table mentality that he hopes to share with customers. "Patrons appreciate knowing the origins of the food on their plate," said Araujo, "our goal is to highlight local products and find exciting ways to pair them with ingredients from around the country and world." To compliment the food, the establishment will include 20 tap lines and heavily feature local craft brews.

Renovations on the restaurant are underway and it is scheduled for opening on July 17th. Construction activities on the music venue are scheduled to begin in mid-June. The project is targeted for completion by December 2021.

Worcester, MA June 7, 2021: Executive chef Rick Araujo sits on the two-person stage in the dining room of Off the Rails at 90 Commercial St. in Worcester, MA. Araujo will offer southern influenced cuisine to compliment the live music.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from June 7, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.