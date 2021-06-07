Thunder Announces Playoff Roster

WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Edmonton Oilers, AHL's Bakersfield Condors and powered by Toyota, are excited to announce the playoff roster in advance of tomorrow's first game in the Western Conference Semifinals against the Fort Wayne Komets

The roster consists of 20 players (7 defensemen, 11 forwards and 2 goaltenders) and four players on reserve.

Defense (7): Cam Clarke, Mathieu Gagnon, Noel Hoefenmayer, Riley McCourt, Alex Peters, Dean Stewart, Jacob Graves

Forwards (11): Anthony Beauregard, Ryan White, Beau Starrett, Matteo Gennaro, Jay Dickman, Gordie Green, Bobby McMann, Spencer Dorowicz, Stefan Fournier, Stephen Johnson, Jeremy McKenna

Goaltenders (2): Evan Buitenhuis, Evan Weninger

Reserve (4): Garrett Schmitz, Peter Crinella, Brayden Watts, Sean Allen

Playoff Rosters consist of a maximum of 24 Players - a 20-man active roster and a four-man reserve list.

A Player who has finished the Regular Season on Injured Reserve may still be named to a Member's 24-man Playoff Roster and will be eligible to participate in the Playoffs once his full IR time has been completed (provided all other playoff eligibility requirements have been satisfied). Once a Player has fully completed his remaining IR time, he may be activated and placed on the Member's Active Roster.

Emergency conditions shall be established when the playing strength of the Member, by reason of injury, illness, recall or suspension by the League, is reduced below two (2) goalkeepers and sixteen (16) skaters. However, should a Member release a Player(s) from its Playoff Roster, its emergency conditions will drop by the same number as the Players they release. Only amateur Players may be signed and added to the Active Roster under emergency conditions.

Wichita opens its first round series tomorrow night against Fort Wayne. The Thunder have faced the Komets just three times this season with all three meetings taking place in Fort Wayne. Wichita went 2-1 in the season-series. This will be the second all-time meeting between the two teams in the post-season and the first time since the 2012 CHL Finals.

