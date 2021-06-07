Bear Bites - Solar Bears Update

June 7, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release









Orlando Solar Bears goaltender Norm Maracle lifts the Turner Cup

(Orlando Solar Bears) Orlando Solar Bears goaltender Norm Maracle lifts the Turner Cup(Orlando Solar Bears)

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears wrapped up their ninth season of ECHL competition last week after posting a 36-29-6-1 record over a full 72-game schedule. Opening Night for the 2021-22 season is Saturday, Oct. 23 vs. Atlanta - we can't wait to see you there!

The season may be over for the Solar Bears, but you can still win some fabulous prizes from our partners at Planet Smoothie!

Single-game tickets and suites for the 2021-22 season

Game-worn jerseys

Signed pucks

And more!

To enter, visit any Central Florida Planet Smoothie today through Monday, June 14th and scan the QR code on the in-store display!

2020-21 SEASON AT A GLANCE

SEASON RECORD: 36-29-6-1 (.549)

HOME RECORD: 20-13-3-0 (.597)

ROAD RECORD: 16-16-3-1 (.500)

DECEMBER: 4-1-0-0 (.800)

JANUARY: 4-5-1-0 (.450)

FEBRUARY: 5-4-2-0 (.545)

MARCH: 7-5-0-1 (.577)

APRIL: 8-5-1-0 (.607)

MAY: 7-6-2-0 (.533)

JUNE: 1-3-0-0 (.250)

FINAL EASTERN CONFERENCE STANDINGS: 5th of 7

SEASON LEADERS:

TOP SCORER: Aaron Luchuk - 74 points*^

MOST GOALS: Tristin Langan & Aaron Luchuk - 28 goals

MOST ASSISTS: Aaron Luchuk - 46 assists^

PIM LEADER: Tristin Langan - 66 PIM

PLUS-MINUS LEADER:Â Nolan Valleau - +16

TOP-SCORING DEFENSEMAN: Mark Auk - 40 points

MOST GOALS BY A DEFENSEMAN: Matthew Spencer - 9 goals

TOP-SCORING ROOKIE:Â Anthony Repaci - 27 points

MOST POWER-PLAY GOALS: Aaron Luchuk - 8 goals

MOST POWER-PLAY ASSISTS: Mark Auk & Aaron Luchuk - 12 assistsÂ

MOST SHORTHANDED GOALS: Tyler Bird & Aaron Luchuk - 2 goals

MOST SHORTHANDED ASSISTS: Aaron Luchuk - 3 assists

MOST FIRST GOALS:Â Aaron Luchuk - 5 goals

MOST GAME-WINNING GOALS: Chris LeBlanc - 6 goals#

MOST INSURANCE GOALS: Tristin Langan - 5 goals**^

MOST GOALTENDING WINS: Clint Windsor - 23 wins**^

* Led ECHL

** Tied for ECHL lead

^ Set new club single-season record

The Orlando Solar Bears, along with VyStar Credit Union, have announced the launch of a co-branded debit card, available now for all VyStar Credit Union members.

Fans can get a Solar Bears debit card when they open a VyStar account with a minimum balance of $5 at any branch location. They can also apply for membership online at apply.vystarcu.org but will need to visit a branch to get a Solar Bears card. Current members can request a co-branded card by visiting a branch, calling 800-445-6289 or speaking to a VyChat representative at www.vystarcu.org.

2020-21 Solar Bears Awards

Team MVP: Aaron Luchuk

Clutch Performer: Tristin Langan

Dan Snyder Memorial Award: Tyler Bird

Player of the Year Fan Vote: Tyler Bird

Rob Kenny Memorial Award: Healthcare Workers

2020-21 ECHL Awards

All-ECHL First Team: Aaron Luchuk

ECHL All-Rookie Team: Joseph Garreffa

ECHL Sportsmanship Award: Aaron Luchuk

Warrior Hockey ECHL Player of the Month

Aaron Luchuk - April 2021

AMI Graphics ECHL Plus Performer of the Month

Nolan Valleau - March 2021

Warrior Hockey ECHLÂ Goaltender of the WeekÂ

Clint Windsor - Feb. 22-28

Clint Windsor - March 1-7

Clint Windsor - April 5-11

Clint Windsor - May 17-23

Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week

Aaron Luchuk - April 12-18

Matthew Spencer - May 24-30

In our latest episode of Bear Tracks, presented by Pink Whitney by New Amsterdam Vodka, Solar Bears play-by-play broadcaster Jesse Liebman is joined by IHL Solar Bears goaltender Norm Maracle, and the two discuss his one magical season in Orlando that led to the Solar Bears lifting the Turner Cup!

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from June 7, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.