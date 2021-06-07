Bear Bites - Solar Bears Update
June 7, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release
ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears wrapped up their ninth season of ECHL competition last week after posting a 36-29-6-1 record over a full 72-game schedule. Opening Night for the 2021-22 season is Saturday, Oct. 23 vs. Atlanta - we can't wait to see you there!
The season may be over for the Solar Bears, but you can still win some fabulous prizes from our partners at Planet Smoothie!
Single-game tickets and suites for the 2021-22 season
Game-worn jerseys
Signed pucks
And more!
To enter, visit any Central Florida Planet Smoothie today through Monday, June 14th and scan the QR code on the in-store display!
2020-21 SEASON AT A GLANCE
SEASON RECORD: 36-29-6-1 (.549)
HOME RECORD: 20-13-3-0 (.597)
ROAD RECORD: 16-16-3-1 (.500)
DECEMBER: 4-1-0-0 (.800)
JANUARY: 4-5-1-0 (.450)
FEBRUARY: 5-4-2-0 (.545)
MARCH: 7-5-0-1 (.577)
APRIL: 8-5-1-0 (.607)
MAY: 7-6-2-0 (.533)
JUNE: 1-3-0-0 (.250)
FINAL EASTERN CONFERENCE STANDINGS: 5th of 7
SEASON LEADERS:
TOP SCORER: Aaron Luchuk - 74 points*^
MOST GOALS: Tristin Langan & Aaron Luchuk - 28 goals
MOST ASSISTS: Aaron Luchuk - 46 assists^
PIM LEADER: Tristin Langan - 66 PIM
PLUS-MINUS LEADER:Â Nolan Valleau - +16
TOP-SCORING DEFENSEMAN: Mark Auk - 40 points
MOST GOALS BY A DEFENSEMAN: Matthew Spencer - 9 goals
TOP-SCORING ROOKIE:Â Anthony Repaci - 27 points
MOST POWER-PLAY GOALS: Aaron Luchuk - 8 goals
MOST POWER-PLAY ASSISTS: Mark Auk & Aaron Luchuk - 12 assistsÂ
MOST SHORTHANDED GOALS: Tyler Bird & Aaron Luchuk - 2 goals
MOST SHORTHANDED ASSISTS: Aaron Luchuk - 3 assists
MOST FIRST GOALS:Â Aaron Luchuk - 5 goals
MOST GAME-WINNING GOALS: Chris LeBlanc - 6 goals#
MOST INSURANCE GOALS: Tristin Langan - 5 goals**^
MOST GOALTENDING WINS: Clint Windsor - 23 wins**^
* Led ECHL
** Tied for ECHL lead
^ Set new club single-season record
The Orlando Solar Bears, along with VyStar Credit Union, have announced the launch of a co-branded debit card, available now for all VyStar Credit Union members.
Fans can get a Solar Bears debit card when they open a VyStar account with a minimum balance of $5 at any branch location. They can also apply for membership online at apply.vystarcu.org but will need to visit a branch to get a Solar Bears card. Current members can request a co-branded card by visiting a branch, calling 800-445-6289 or speaking to a VyChat representative at www.vystarcu.org.
2020-21 Solar Bears Awards
Team MVP: Aaron Luchuk
Clutch Performer: Tristin Langan
Dan Snyder Memorial Award: Tyler Bird
Player of the Year Fan Vote: Tyler Bird
Rob Kenny Memorial Award: Healthcare Workers
2020-21 ECHL Awards
All-ECHL First Team: Aaron Luchuk
ECHL All-Rookie Team: Joseph Garreffa
ECHL Sportsmanship Award: Aaron Luchuk
Warrior Hockey ECHL Player of the Month
Aaron Luchuk - April 2021
AMI Graphics ECHL Plus Performer of the Month
Nolan Valleau - March 2021
Warrior Hockey ECHLÂ Goaltender of the WeekÂ
Clint Windsor - Feb. 22-28
Clint Windsor - March 1-7
Clint Windsor - April 5-11
Clint Windsor - May 17-23
Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week
Aaron Luchuk - April 12-18
Matthew Spencer - May 24-30
In our latest episode of Bear Tracks, presented by Pink Whitney by New Amsterdam Vodka, Solar Bears play-by-play broadcaster Jesse Liebman is joined by IHL Solar Bears goaltender Norm Maracle, and the two discuss his one magical season in Orlando that led to the Solar Bears lifting the Turner Cup!
