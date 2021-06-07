Stingrays Steal Game One from Blades

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The Florida Everblades fell to the South Carolina Stingrays 3-2 in a tightly fought overtime match in game one of the first round. Stingray forward Dan DeSalvo scored the game-winner in overtime to secure game one for South Carolina.

FIRST STAR: Dan DeSalvo (SC) - one goal, game-winning goal

SECOND STAR: Matthew Weis (SC) - two goals, five shots

THIRD STAR: Hunter Shepard (SC) - 28 saves

The Blades took an early lead when forward Levko Koper scored his first career playoff goal while Ben Masella and Marcus Vela tallied assists on the play (5:22). After multiple back and forth penalties to both teams, South Carolina forward Matthew Weis hit a one timer into the back of the net during a 4-on-3 to tie the game at 1-1 (10:02).

The second period featured power plays for both sides but no goals were scored thanks to the exceptional play of both goalies.

Not even 30 seconds into the last frame, Florida forward Michael Neville scored on a redirect from the right post to put the Blades up 2-1 (0:22). Marcus Vela and Michael Hunterbrinker both tallied an assist on the play. Weis scored his second on the night on an assist from Caleb Herbert to tie the game at 2-2 (11:28).

South Carolina took game one thanks to a goal from Dan DeSalvo early in the first overtime period (3:25). Doyle Somerby added an assist to the game sheet on the play.

Blades goaltender Jake Hildebrand had 31 saves on 34 shots while South Carolina netminder Hunter Shepard tallied 28 saves on 30 shots.

Florida faces off against South Carolina again on Wednesday, June 9 at 7:05 p.m. at the Carolina Ice Palace. The Blades return home for game three on Saturday, June 12 at 7:00 p.m.

