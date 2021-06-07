Indy Fuel Pit Stop: Playoff Week 1

INDY FUEL WEEK 26 RESULTS: 2-1-0-0, 37-24-8-0 Overall

Wednesday, June 2 - Fuel 5 vs Kansas City 1:

For the second time in the seven-year franchise history, the Indy Fuel have clinched a berth in the Kelly Cup Playoffs thanks to a 5-1 win over the Kansas City Mavericks on Wednesday night.

Friday, June 4 - Fuel 3 at Wheeling 1:

Playing the first of two matchups to close out the regular season, the Indy Fuel visited the Wheeling Nailers on Friday night. After the teams finished the second period tied, Indy put home a pair of goals to earn a 3-1 win and set a franchise record for wins in a season.

Saturday, June 5 - Fuel 2 at Wheeling 5:

In the final match between the Wheeling Nailers and the Indy Fuel this season, the Nailers would see five goals from five different players to help lift them to victory in the final regular season game of the year.

ROUND 1 SCHEDULE

Game 1: Tuesday, June 8 at 7:05 p.m. | Greenville at Indy

Game 2: Thursday, June 10 at 7:05 p.m. | Indy at Greenville

Game 3: Friday, June 11 at 7:05 p.m. | Indy at Greenville

*Game 4: Saturday, June 12 at 7:05 p.m. | Indy at Greenville

*Game 5: Monday, June 14 at 7:05 p.m. | Greenville at Indy

* - if necessary

CHANCE FOR REDEMPTION

Tuesday night will be the first playoff game played at Indiana Farmers Coliseum since April of 2018. Playing a best-of-seven series, the Fuel were swept by the Toledo Walleye in four games. Playing a best-of-five series against the Swamp Rabbits on Tuesday, Indy will be looking for the franchise's first ever playoff win. No stranger to playoffs, Doug Christiansen led the Manchester Monarchs to the second round of the 2019 Kelly Cup Playoffs where they lost to the eventual Kelly Cup Champion Newfoundland Growlers.

OIL DROPS:

Terry Broadhurst enters Tuesday night on a five game point streak (2g, 6a)

Nic Pierog has two goals and an assist in his last three games

Tommy Apap has three points in his last three games (2g, 1a)

Since returning from injury, Antoine Waked has a goal and an assist in three games

Matt Marcinew finished 1st in the ECHL in game winning goals (7)

Willie Raskob finished 2nd among defensemen in goals (13)

Team Notes

The Fuel finished the regular season with a record of 37-24-8-0

The Fuel broke the franchise record for wins in a season and winning percentage

Indy will play their first playoff games since April of 2018

The Fuel will be looking for their first ever playoff win on Tuesday

Indy is 23-7-6-0 when scoring first

The Fuel will face Greenville on Tuesday for Game 1 of the playoffs

Indy has put together a 4-1-0-0 record against the Swamp Rabbits

