ECHL Transactions - June 7

June 7, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Monday, June 7, 2021:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (unrestricted free agents as per ECHL Player Rule 75(f)):

Allen:

Dominic Cormier, D

Kelly Bent, F

Greenville:

Nolan LaPorte, F

Indy:

Sean Romeo, G

Tim Davison, D

South Carolina:

Jordan Klimek, D

Darien Craighead, F

Utah:

Cole Fraser, D

Wichita:

Riley Weselowski, D

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Allen:

Add Colby McAuley, F activated from Injured Reserve

Add Philip Beaulieu, D activated from Injured Reserve

Add Samuel Laberge, F activated from reserve

Delete Philip Beaulieu, D placed on reserve

Florida:

Add Cody Sol, D activated from reserve

Add Blake Winiecki, F activated from reserve

Delete Luke Nogard, F placed on reserve

Delete Cole MacDonald, D placed on reserve

Fort Wayne:

Delete Robbie Beydoun, G placed on Injured Reserve (effective 6/3)

Greenville:

Add Nolan LaPorte, F activated from Injured Reserve

Add Greg Meireles, F activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Greg Meireles, F placed on reserve

Indy:

Add Chris Martenet, D activated from Injured Reserve

Add Billy Christopoulos, G activated from reserve

Add Willie Raskob, D activated from reserve

Add Nick Hutchison, F activated from reserve

Delete Chris Martenet, D placed on reserve

Delete Diego Cuglietta, F placed on reserve

Add Cedric Lacroix, F named to playoff roster (transferred from Injured Reserve)

Delete Cedric Lacroix, F placed on reserve (ineligible to play until 6/15 due to IR time left)

South Carolina:

Add Darien Craighead, F activated from Injured Reserve

Add Connor Moore, D activated from Injured Reserve

Add Macoy Erkamps, D activated from reserve

Add Tariq Hammond, D activated from reserve

Add Dan DeSalvo, F activated from reserve

Add Cole Ully, F activated from reserve

Delete Chase Stewart, D placed on reserve

Delete Connor Moore, D placed on reserve

Delete Cameron Askew, F placed on reserve

Delete Jade Miller, F placed on reserve

Utah:

Add Alex Lepkowski, D activated from Injured Reserve

Add Teigan Zahn, D activated from Injured Reserve

Add Pat Cannone, F activated from reserve

Delete Teigan Zahn, D placed on reserve

Delete Brandon Fehd, D placed on reserve

Delete Mason Mannek, F placed on reserve

Delete Mitch Maxwell, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 6/3)

Wichita:

Add Riley Weselowski, D activated from Injured Reserve

Add Anthony Beauregard, F activated from Injured Reserve

Add Evan Buitenhuis, G activated from reserve

Add Mathieu Gagnon, D activated from reserve

Add Bobby McMann, F activated from reserve

Add Stefan Fournier, F activated from reserve

Delete Garrett Schmitz, D placed on reserve

Delete Peter Crinella, F placed on reserve

Delete Brayden Watts, F placed on reserve

Delete Sean Allen, D placed on reserve

Delete Ian Scott, G recalled by Toronto (NHL)

ECHL Stories from June 7, 2021

