Preview: Americans vs Wild - January 5, 2025

January 5, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Tri-City Americans News Release







Americans vs Wild

Sunday, January 5, 2025 | Kennewick, WA. | Toyota Center

Southridge Dental Family Night - $5 Youth tickets (Toyota Center Box office only)

Start Time: 4:05 p.m. PT

LAST GAME: The Americans battled back from a 3-1 deficit to take a 6-3 lead, only to see Portland tie the game in the third in a 7-6 shootout victory Friday night. Jake Gudelj scored his first career hat trick while his line mates Carter MacAdams (1-2-3) and Max Curran (0-4-4) also had big offensive performances. The win snapped Tri-City's five-game losing streak.

VS WENATCHEE: Tonight is the fourth of eight meetings between the Americans and Wild. Tri-City won the first two on the road before dropping the last game 5-2 on home ice November 30. The two teams play a home-and-home in two weeks before the season series wraps up in March with games March 1 (@ Wenatchee) and March 8 (@ Tri-City).

SCORING LEADERS

Tri-City Americans Wenatchee Wild

Brandon Whynott (18-21-39) Evan Friesen (15-22-37)

Gavin Garland (18-18-36) Cooper Miles (13-15-28)

Carter MacAdams (12-21-33) Reid Andresen (2-26-28)

SPECIAL TEAMS

Tri-City Americans Wenatchee Wild

Power Play - 16.1% (20-for-124) Power Play - 21.9% (35-for-160)

Penalty Kill - 81.2% (104-for-128) Penalty Kill - 82.8% (120-for-145)

How to Tune In:

Webcast: WHL Live - Sign Up & Watch Here

Radio: 95.3 UROCK FM / Jacobs Radio App

