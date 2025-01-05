Preview: Americans vs Wild - January 5, 2025
January 5, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Tri-City Americans News Release
Americans vs Wild
Sunday, January 5, 2025 | Kennewick, WA. | Toyota Center
Southridge Dental Family Night - $5 Youth tickets (Toyota Center Box office only)
Start Time: 4:05 p.m. PT
LAST GAME: The Americans battled back from a 3-1 deficit to take a 6-3 lead, only to see Portland tie the game in the third in a 7-6 shootout victory Friday night. Jake Gudelj scored his first career hat trick while his line mates Carter MacAdams (1-2-3) and Max Curran (0-4-4) also had big offensive performances. The win snapped Tri-City's five-game losing streak.
VS WENATCHEE: Tonight is the fourth of eight meetings between the Americans and Wild. Tri-City won the first two on the road before dropping the last game 5-2 on home ice November 30. The two teams play a home-and-home in two weeks before the season series wraps up in March with games March 1 (@ Wenatchee) and March 8 (@ Tri-City).
SCORING LEADERS
Tri-City Americans Wenatchee Wild
Brandon Whynott (18-21-39) Evan Friesen (15-22-37)
Gavin Garland (18-18-36) Cooper Miles (13-15-28)
Carter MacAdams (12-21-33) Reid Andresen (2-26-28)
SPECIAL TEAMS
Tri-City Americans Wenatchee Wild
Power Play - 16.1% (20-for-124) Power Play - 21.9% (35-for-160)
Penalty Kill - 81.2% (104-for-128) Penalty Kill - 82.8% (120-for-145)
How to Tune In:
Webcast: WHL Live - Sign Up & Watch Here
Radio: 95.3 UROCK FM / Jacobs Radio App
• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...
Western Hockey League Stories from January 5, 2025
- Royals Stage Comeback in 4-3 Shootout Win in Everett - Everett Silvertips
- Royals Take 2-1 OT Win on the Island - Everett Silvertips
- Oil Kings and Hurricanes Tangle One More Time - Edmonton Oil Kings
- T-Birds Blanked in PG - Seattle Thunderbirds
- Preview: Americans vs Wild - January 5, 2025 - Tri-City Americans
- Hood Records 2nd Consecutive Shutout as Giants Crush Rockets 7-0 - Vancouver Giants
- Michaluk Collects First Career WHL Shutout as Cougars Blank T-Birds - Prince George Cougars
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.