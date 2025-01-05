Kelowna Rockets Jakub Stancl And Marek Rocak Win Bronze With Team Czechia At 2025 World Juniors

Kelowna Rockets forward Jakub Stancl and defenceman Marek Rocak have won the bronze medal at the 2025 World Junior Hockey Championships with Team Czechia following a 3-2 shootout victory over Team Sweden on January 5 at the Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa.

Stancl scored the opening goal in Czechia's win, while also scoring Czechia's lone goal in their 4-1 semi-final defeat to the United States. Stancl finished the tournament with seven goals and 10 points while finishing a plus 6. Stancl finishes the tournament as Czechia's leading scorer as well as leading goal scorer. In 14 total World Junior games (2024 & 2025), Stancl posted 16 points in 14 games.

Rocak did not suit up for Czechia throughout the tournament but was named to the 25 man roster as an alternate.

