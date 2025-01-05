Royals Stage Comeback in 4-3 Shootout Win in Everett

January 5, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

EVERETT, Wash. - The Victoria Royals came back from a 3-1 deficit in the 3rd period to earn a 4-3 shootout victory over the Everett Silvertips at Angel of the Winds Arena on Saturday night.

Beau Courtney generated a turnover in the neutral zone which allowed Jesse Heslop to rush the left side and shelf a shorthanded wrist shot 1:28 into the second period for the game's first goal. Andrew Petruk scored with a deflection off a shot from Brek Liske at 5:43, notching his second goal of the season in his first game back in the lineup from injury since Nov. 8.

The Royals were able to use Silvertip penalties to their advantage as Teydon Tembecky netted a powerplay one-timer off a circle-to-circle pass made by Kenta Isogai that got the Royals on the board 1:24 into the 3rd period.

Carter Bear capitalized shorthanded on a 2-on-1 break with Tyler MacKenzie at 7:51 to set up a 3-1 Everett lead. Hayden Moore responded for the Royals just 16 seconds later with Victoria's second powerplay goal of the night at 8:07.

Keaton Verhoeff snuck a shot from the blueline past Everett goaltender Raiden LeGall to tie up the game at 14:11 in the third.

Hayden Moore ultimately scored the winning goal for the Royals with a backhander past the right side of LeGall in the fifth round of the shootout, earning a 4-3 win for the Royals.

