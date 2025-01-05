Michaluk Collects First Career WHL Shutout as Cougars Blank T-Birds

PRINCE GEORGE, BC - Have a night, Cooper Michaluk. The Cougar goaltender pitched his first shutout in the Western Hockey League, helping the Prince George Cougars to a 3-0 win over the Seattle Thunderbirds, Saturday at the CN Centre.

GAME SUMMARY

Lee Shurgot, Borya Valis, and Riley Heidt delivered the Prince George offence, while Michaluk made 24 saves on 24 Thunderbird shots.

Prince George kick-started the scoring as Lee Shurgot fired a shot from the high slot through the legs of Scott Ratzlaff at 10:09. Carson Carels picked up the lone helper. The opening period was penalty-filled as 11 penalties were called, including a pair of fights. The busiest period for Cooper Michaluk was in the second where he made 10 saves on 10 Seattle shots, some of which were high danger chances. The Cougars added to their lead in the final period as Borya Valis potted home his 19th of the season at 4:56, tapping the puck home in tight to make it 2-0. Riley Heidt delivered the knockout blow at 18:45, scoring an empty-net tally.

Stats & Standouts

With an assist in the setback, Riley Heidt moved to 223 career assists and is now 12 assists shy of tying Mark Morrison's record of 235.

Cooper Michaluk earned his first WHL shutout

With two assists in the win, Terik Parascak now leads all Cougars in points with 49 (17-32-49)

What's Next?

The Cougars return to action at the CN Centre on Tuesday January 7th against the Vancouver Giants.

Next Game: Tuesday, Jan. 7 vs. Vancouver| 7:00 pm

