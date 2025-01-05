Royals Take 2-1 OT Win on the Island

VICTORIA, B.C. - The Victoria Royals bested the Everett Silvertips 2-1 in overtime at Save-on-Foods Memorial Centre Friday night.

Brayden Boehm opened the scoring with a rebound goal on the powerplay, his 12th of the season. Victoria outshot Everett 15-8 in the opening frame.

The second period was a scoreless one with Jesse Sanche and Jayden Kraus both making 11 saves a piece. It took until 13:10 for the Silvertips to finally break through and tie the game, as Carter Bear tucked in his 25th goal of the season, his 11th on the powerplay to send the game to overtime.

Keaton Verhoeff of the Royals tapped in a loose puck in the crease at 1:34 in overtime to win the game for Victoria.

The Tips will take on the Victoria Royals again tomorrow at Angel of the Winds Arena.

