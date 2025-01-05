Americans drop lopsided game to Wenatchee

January 5, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Tri-City Americans News Release







Kennewick, WA - Tri-City Americans (20-12-2-1) had a rough night on Sunday, dropping a 10-2 game to the Wenatchee Wild (15-18-3-1) on home ice. It was the most lopsided loss of the year for the Americans.

It wasn't an ideal start to the night as Tri-City went to the penalty kill just 2:10 into the game, surrendering a power play goal 11 seconds later. Evan Friesen took a centering feed from behind the net and put the Wild ahead 2:21 into the first period.

After killing off another penalty, Carter MacAdams was assessed a five-minute major for charging in the neutral zone, opening the door for Wenatchee to go back to work.

Zane Saab took a quick pass to the slot and fired a shot under the arm of Lukas Matecha, extending Wenatchee's lead to 2-0. The Wild were called for a penalty late in the five-minute power play, sending the game to four-on-four, but the call didn't stop their momentum.

A point shot was deflected on the way to the goal and Miles Cooper was able to stuff it past the outstretched pad of Matecha to put the Wild up 3-0 12:48 into the game. Luka Shcherbyna then scored off the rush just over a minute later, ending the night for Matecha as Nathan Preston took over.

Wenatchee carried a 4-0 lead into the intermission, outshooting Tri-City 12-8.

The second period got off on the right foot for the Americans as Gavin Garland scored 1:25 into the middle frame. After taking a great pass from Brandon Whynott, Garland skated down the middle to the net and snuck a shot through the five hole of Brendan Gee to cut into Wenatchee's lead.

The goal seemed to spark the Americans as they had a great follow up shift after the goal, but couldn't take advantage to cut into the lead further. Not long after, Wenatchee got the goal back.

Friesen slipped around the Americans defense off the rush and fired a shot past Preston from the left circle for his second of the game to make it 5-1. Three and a half minutes later Friesen completed his hat trick with a wraparound goal.

Five minutes that goal, on another power play, Friesen picked up his fourth goal of the night by tapping in a rebound in the blue paint as the Wild jumped ahead 7-1.

Brandon Whynott then scored for the Americnas with just three seconds remaining in the period, sending the two teams to the intermission with the score 7-2 and the shots 28-15 Wenatchee.

While Tri-City outshot the Wild 10-6 in the third period, it was Wenatchee picking up three goals over the final 20 minutes. Shaun Rios, Maddix McCagherty and Shcherbyna all found the pack of the net in the third as the Wild left town with a 10-2 victory.

Tri-City looks to put the game behind them as they get set to welcome the Seattle Thunderbirds (12-23-2-1) on Friday night.

Announced attendance was 3,137.

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from January 5, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.