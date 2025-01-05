T-Birds Blanked in PG

January 5, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Seattle Thunderbirds News Release







PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. - The Seattle Thunderbirds were held off the scoreboard and dropped a 3-0 decision to the Prince George Cougars Saturday at the CN Centre. With the loss Seattle split the two games in northern British Columbia. The Thunderbirds return home to the accesso ShoWare Center Tuesday for their first home game of 2025. Seattle will host the Victoria Royals at 7:05 p.m.

"I thought we played okay," commented head coach Matt O'Dette. "But to be on the road against a good team like that, it was not enough to win."

The only goal of the first two periods came midway through the opening twenty minutes with the Cougars scoring at 10:09 off a failed Seattle clearing attempt.

"Moving the puck, I thought we were fighting it a little bit moving it up the ice," said O'Dette. "Shot selection, execution, hitting the net, all those things rolled into one and we didn't make their goalie have to make enough hard saves or create second chances. There goalie played well but we made him look good as well."

The game would remain 1-0 into the second intermission after the T-Birds could not capitalize on a 2-on-0 rush in the final minute of the second period.

The Cougars stretched their lead to two goals at 4:56 of the final period, then added an empty net goal with just under two minutes remaining in the game.

"I think we deserved more than one power play," lamented O'Dette. "There were a few missed high sticks. Maybe we didn't have the puck on our sticks enough to get a call, but I think we should have had more than one."

Goalie Scott Ratzlaff did his best to give his team a chance with a 39 save effort and O'Dette thought the team played well overall in the two games this weekend. "There were some positives, the goaltending, the PK did a good job," he remarked. "We are defending better, finding ways to block shots. We just need to finish our chances."

T-BIRDS EXTRAS

In three straight games against the Cougars, the T-Birds killed off nine of nine penalties.

Earlier in the day Saturday the T-Birds traded 2005 defenseman Sawyer Mynio to the Calgary Hitmen. In return the Thunderbirds received a 2025 first round draft pick, a 2026 first round draft pick, a fourth round pick in 2025, a fourth round pick in 2026, 2007 forward Sawyer Mayes and 2008 defenseman Linden Burrett.

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from January 5, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.