Oil Kings Fall in Six-Round Shootout to Hurricanes

January 5, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Edmonton Oil Kings News Release







Edmonton, Alta. - The Edmonton Oil Kings wrapped up their three-game in three-night series on Sunday afternoon with a 4-3 shootout defeat at the hands of the Lethbridge Hurricanes.

After two wins against the Hurricanes on Friday and Saturday, the Oil Kings started Sunday's game well again as Marshall Finnie scored late in the first period to open the scoring.

Lukas Sawchyn's seventh of the year was the Oil Kings first powerplay goal of 2025 making it 2-0 just over a minute into the second frame. That was followed by another shorthanded goal by the Oil Kings, this time Landon Hanson's third shorthanded marker of the year gave Edmonton the 3-0 lead.

That lead would hold until less than 10 minutes to go in the third period. It started with Logan McCutcheon making it 3-1. Lethbridge continued to push in the third, firing 23 shots towards Alex Worthington. Brayden Edwards scored with under 90 seconds to go in the third to make it 3-2 with the net empty, and then Logan Wormald tied the game with 42 seconds to go, forcing overtime.

In overtime, the Oil Kings outshot the Hurricanes 4-2, but were unable to score, leading the game to a shootout.

In the shootout, Gavin Hodnett, Gracyn Sawchyn and Landon Hanson all scored in the six-round battle. For Lethbridge, they got goals from Logan Wormald, Leo Braillard, Kooper Gizowski, and the game winner from Brayden Edwards.

While the Oil Kings lost on Sunday, they were able to earn five of a possible six points in the three-in-three. Their record is now 20-14-1-2 on the season. The Oil Kings host Saskatoon on Wednesday.

