Oil Kings and Hurricanes Tangle One More Time

January 5, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Edmonton, Alta. - The Edmonton Oil Kings and the Lethbridge Hurricanes will do it all again one more time tonight in Edmonton.

The two Central Division foes close out a three-games in three nights mini weekend series at Rogers Place with Edmonton having won the first two games by a combined score of 12-5. Most recently, the Oil Kings defeated the Hurricanes 5-2 on Saturday night with the help of three points from Gracyn Sawchyn.

Landon Hanson also had two points on the night and now has six points in his last three games, as well as eight points in 9 career games against the Hurricanes. He will look to continue his case for WHL Player of the Week tonight.

As it stands heading into Sunday, Edmonton is 20-14-1-1 on the season, good for 42 points and fifth in the WHL's Eastern Conference. Lethbridge is just two points back in seventh at 19-14-1-1.

The season series is now at 2-1 for the Oil Kings as they head into their fourth matchup with the Hurricanes.

Game time from Rogers Place is 4 p.m.

Oil Kings Scoring Leaders (GP, G-A-Pts):

Gracyn Sawchyn (33, 19-32-51)

Roan Woodward (36, 15-22-37)

Gavin Hodnett (36, 15-21-36)

Lukas Sawchyn (36, 6-19-25)

Adam Jecho (26, 9-15-24)

Oil Kings Milestone Watch:

D Blake Fiddler is 5 games away from 100 in the WHL

D Josh Mori is 2 games away from 200 in the WHL

F Roan Woodward is 2 points away from 100 in the WHL

Hurricanes Scoring Leaders (GP, G-A-Pts):

Brayden Edwards (31, 16-24-40)

Logan Wormald (34, 18-20-38)

Brayden Yager (23, 12-22-34)

Miguel Marques (25, 11-22-33)

Noan Chadwick (32, 10-17-27)

2024-25 Schedule vs. Lethbridge Hurricanes:

Friday, September 20 @ LET (3-1 LET)

Friday, January 3 @ LET (7-3 EDM)

Saturday, January 4 @ EDM (5-2 EDM)

Sunday, January 5 @ Edmonton

Sunday, January 26 @ Edmonton

Saturday, February 1 @ Lethbridge

Saturday, February 15 @ Edmonton

Friday, March 21 @ Lethbridge

