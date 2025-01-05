Hitmen Reach First with Win over Pats

Calgary, AB - The Calgary Hitmen are now tied for first in the Central Division with another dominant win over the Regina Pats at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

Calgary saw a diverse set of goal scorers in today's game including Captain Carson Wetsch, who came away with a three-point game including two goals. The forward open the scoring just under four minutes into the game, collecting the rebound off a shot from Kalem Parker. Newcomer Carson Birnie would get his first point as a Hitmen with the secondary assist. The 19 year-old forward was acquired in a trade on Saturday with the Red Deer Rebels. The game would be tied up by Julien Maze of Regina but would be short-lived with Hunter Aura and Ben Kindel following up to make it 3-1 heading into the second. Ben Kindel's goal would extend his point streak, tying Pavel Brendl's franchise record of 20 straight games.

The second period would remain scoreless despite multiple power play opportunities on both sides. Brandon Gorzynski was able to get the scoring going again with the insurance goal halfway through the third. Carson Wetsch would net one more Calgary unassisted on the power play to make it 5-1. Matt Paranych put Regina's second goal on the board in the last four minutes making the final score 5-2 Calgary.

Carson Wetsch (2g,1a) earned first star with his three-point performance. Second star belonged to Brandon Gorzynski (1g,1a) who finished the contest with a +3 rating. Recent acquisition Daniel Hauser would make 29 saves in his Hitmen debut, to round out the stars.

Calgary is 8-2-0-0 in their last 10 and now moves into a three-way tie with the Saskatoon Blades and the Medicine Hat Tigers for first in the Eastern Conference.

Calgary returns to Scotiabank Saddledome on Wednesday, Jan. 8 to host Moose Jaw before welcoming the Saskatoon Blades on Friday, Jan. 10. Both are 7:00 p.m. starts.

