Post Game Notes: Stars 2 vs. Barracuda 5
February 12, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Texas Stars News Release
The Stars scored rallied to tie the game in the second period after trailing 2-0.
Adam Mascherin net his second goal of the season on a rebound in front of the goal with five seconds left in the first period.
Cole Schneider tipped in his first with the Stars on the power play to tie the game.
San Jose rallied for three unanswered goals to take their first win of the season and the first of three games against Texas.
UPCOMING GAMES (All Games in CT):
Saturday, Feb. 13 | 7:00 PM - vs. San Jose Barracuda at H-E-B Center at Cedar Park
Tuesday, Feb. 16 | 7:00 PM - vs. San Jose Barracuda at H-E-B Center at Cedar Park
Wednesday, Feb. 24 | 7:00 PM - vs. Iowa Wild at H-E-B Center at Cedar Park
Friday, Feb. 26 | 7:00 PM - vs. Iowa Wild at H-E-B Center at Cedar Park
February 12, 2021
H-E-B Center at Cedar Park - Cedar Park, Texas
Texas Stars - 2, San Jose Barracuda - 5
1st 2nd 3rd Final
BARRACUDA 2 1 2 5
STARS 1 1 0 2
Shots PEN-PIM PP
BARRACUDA 32 4-8:00 1/3
STARS 31 3-6:00 1/4
STARS: 2-2-0-0 (0-1-0-0 | HOME) (2-1-0-0 | AWAY)
Goaltender: Colton Point (L) - 27 saves
BARRACUDA: 1-1-1-0 (0-0-0-0 | HOME) (1-1-1-0 | AWAY)
Goaltender: Sam Harvey (W) - 29 saves
THREE STARS Pres. by Xerox Business Solutions Southwest:
Sam Harvey (SJ)
Joel Kellman (SJ)
Cole Schneider (TEX)
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from February 12, 2021
- Post Game Notes: Stars 2 vs. Barracuda 5 - Texas Stars
- Amerks Ride Four-Goal Second Period to Rout Monsters - Rochester Americans
- Monsters Tripped up in 7-3 Loss to Americans - Cleveland Monsters
- Eagles Complete Series of Transactions - Colorado Eagles
- WXSP to Televise All 15 Griffins Home Games Live this Season - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Dallas Stars Loan Forward Rhett Gardner to Texas - Texas Stars
- Binghamton Devils Sign Thomson to AHL Deal - Binghamton Devils
- Away Game Schedule Change Announced - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Schedule Change Impacting Hershey Road Game Announced - Hershey Bears
- Devils Announce Three Scheduling Changes - Binghamton Devils
- Game Day Build Up: Senators at Rocket February 12th - Belleville Senators
- Game Preview: Condors Home Opener Tonight on 23abc at 5 p.m. - Bakersfield Condors
- Game #3 Tucson at Ontario - Tucson Roadrunners
- MLSE Foundation Launches Campaign to 'Change the Game' as Key Pillar of Organization's Equity, Diversity and Inclusion Commitment - Toronto Marlies
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.