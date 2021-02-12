Post Game Notes: Stars 2 vs. Barracuda 5

The Stars scored rallied to tie the game in the second period after trailing 2-0.

Adam Mascherin net his second goal of the season on a rebound in front of the goal with five seconds left in the first period.

Cole Schneider tipped in his first with the Stars on the power play to tie the game.

San Jose rallied for three unanswered goals to take their first win of the season and the first of three games against Texas.

UPCOMING GAMES (All Games in CT):

Saturday, Feb. 13 | 7:00 PM - vs. San Jose Barracuda at H-E-B Center at Cedar Park

Tuesday, Feb. 16 | 7:00 PM - vs. San Jose Barracuda at H-E-B Center at Cedar Park

Wednesday, Feb. 24 | 7:00 PM - vs. Iowa Wild at H-E-B Center at Cedar Park

Friday, Feb. 26 | 7:00 PM - vs. Iowa Wild at H-E-B Center at Cedar Park

February 12, 2021

H-E-B Center at Cedar Park - Cedar Park, Texas

Texas Stars - 2, San Jose Barracuda - 5

1st 2nd 3rd Final

BARRACUDA 2 1 2 5

STARS 1 1 0 2

Shots PEN-PIM PP

BARRACUDA 32 4-8:00 1/3

STARS 31 3-6:00 1/4

STARS: 2-2-0-0 (0-1-0-0 | HOME) (2-1-0-0 | AWAY)

Goaltender: Colton Point (L) - 27 saves

BARRACUDA: 1-1-1-0 (0-0-0-0 | HOME) (1-1-1-0 | AWAY)

Goaltender: Sam Harvey (W) - 29 saves

THREE STARS Pres. by Xerox Business Solutions Southwest:

Sam Harvey (SJ)

Joel Kellman (SJ)

Cole Schneider (TEX)

