Devils Announce Three Scheduling Changes
February 12, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Binghamton Devils News Release
NEWARK - The Binghamton Devils, in conjunction with the American Hockey League, have announced the following schedule changes.
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton @ Binghamton - Saturday, March 6 at 4 p.m.
Now scheduled for Saturday, March 6 at 7 p.m.
Hershey @ Binghamton - Saturday, March 20 at 4 p.m.
Now scheduled for Friday, March 19 at 7 p.m.
Lehigh Valley @ Binghamton - Friday, April 9 at 7 p.m.
Now scheduled for Monday, April 5 at 7 p.m.
The Devils return to the ice tomorrow, February 13 against the Utica Comets at 4:00 p.m. at RWJBarnabas Health Hockey House.
