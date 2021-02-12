Devils Announce Three Scheduling Changes

NEWARK - The Binghamton Devils, in conjunction with the American Hockey League, have announced the following schedule changes.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton @ Binghamton - Saturday, March 6 at 4 p.m.

Now scheduled for Saturday, March 6 at 7 p.m.

Hershey @ Binghamton - Saturday, March 20 at 4 p.m.

Now scheduled for Friday, March 19 at 7 p.m.

Lehigh Valley @ Binghamton - Friday, April 9 at 7 p.m.

Now scheduled for Monday, April 5 at 7 p.m.

The Devils return to the ice tomorrow, February 13 against the Utica Comets at 4:00 p.m. at RWJBarnabas Health Hockey House.

