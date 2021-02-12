Dallas Stars Loan Forward Rhett Gardner to Texas

Texas Stars forward Rhett Gardner

(Texas Stars, Credit: Andy Nietupski) Texas Stars forward Rhett Gardner(Texas Stars, Credit: Andy Nietupski)

FRISCO, Texas - Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill announced today that the team has loaned forward Rhett Gardner to the Texas Stars.

Gardner, 24, has skated in two games with the Stars so far in 2020-21. He appeared in eight regular-season NHL games with Dallas in 2019-20, posting eight shots on goal, eight hits and an average time on ice per game of 10:08. Gardner also skated in 55 AHL games with Texas last season, registering 24 points (9-15=24). The forward shared second on Texas with three game-winning goals and finished tied for fifth on the team with 15 assists in 2019-20.

The 6-foot-3, 215-pound native of Moose Jaw, Sask. was originally selected by Dallas in the fourth round (116th overall) of the 2016 NHL Draft.

