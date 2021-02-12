Eagles Complete Series of Transactions

WINDSOR, CO. - The Colorado Eagles, proud AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, have announced that the team has reassigned goaltender Kevin Carr to the ECHL's Utah Grizzlies. In addition, forwards T.J. Tynan, Miikka Salomaki and Jayson Megna have been recalled by the Avalanche, along with defensemen Dan Renouf, Dennis Gilbert and Kyle Burroughs. The team's NHL affiliate has also reassigned defenseman Greg Pateryn to the Eagles.

Pateryn has skated in three NHL games with Colorado this season and comes to the Eagles having notched four goals and 37 assists in 273 total NHL contests with the Avalanche, Minnesota Wild, Dallas Stars and Montreal Canadiens. The 6-foot-3, 225-pound blueliner was selected in the fifth round of the 2008 NHL Entry Draft by the Toronto Maple Leafs and has also appeared in 164 AHL games with the Iowa Wild, St. John's IceCaps and Hamilton Bulldogs.

Colorado will begin the 2020-21 season when the team travels to face the San Diego Gulls on Saturday, February 13th at 8:00pm MT. Although fans will not be able to attend games at the Budweiser Events Center to begin the season, the Eagles will continue to work with state and local health officials to determine a time in which it is safe to once again welcome fans into the stands at the BEC. In the meantime, every game this season can be heard on "The Home of the Colorado Eagles," 92.9 The Bear or streamed live on AHLTV.

