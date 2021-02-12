Monsters Tripped up in 7-3 Loss to Americans

CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters fell to the Rochester Americans 7-3 on Friday evening at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. With the loss, the Monsters are now 0-1-0-0 and are currently tied for fourth place in the AHL's Central Division standings.

The Monsters took an early lead after Nathan Gerbe notched a tally at 1:02 of the first period off a feed from Ryan MacInnis. Zac Dalpe added a power-play goal at 13:23 with helpers from Trey Fix-Wolansky and Thomas Schemitsch sending Cleveland to the first intermission leading 2-0. Rochester started the middle frame with three goals from C.J. Smith at 0:41, Nicholas Welsh at 5:04 and Mattias Samuelsson at 7:18 pushing the score to 3-2. Dillon Simpson responded for Cleveland with a marker at 15:29 assisted by Cliff Pu, but Smith scored his second goal of the game for the Amerks at 18:07 leaving the Monsters down 4-3 after 40 minutes. Rochester solidified the lead in the final period following Jean-Sebastien Dea's power-play tally at 2:23, Andrew Oglevie's marker at 15:14 and an empty-net goal from Dea at 18:13 bringing the final score to 7-3.

Cleveland's Brad Thiessen made 27 saves in defeat while Rochester's Ukko-Pekka Luukkkonen stopped 43 shots in victory.

Scoring:

1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final

CLE 2 1 0 - - 3

ROC 0 4 3 - - 7

Shots/Special Teams:

Shots PP PK PIM

CLE 46 1/6 1/3 11 min / 4 inf

ROC 34 2/3 5/6 17 min / 7 inf

Goaltenders:

Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record

CLE Thiessen L 27 6 0-1-0

ROC Luukkonen W 43 3 1-0-0

Cleveland Record: 0-1-0-0, T-4th Central Division

Rochester Record: 2-1-0-0, 5th North Division

