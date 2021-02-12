Binghamton Devils Sign Thomson to AHL Deal

Binghamton Devils forward Ben Thomson

NEWARK - The Binghamton Devils today signed forward Ben Thomson to a one-year American Hockey League contract. The announcement was made by Binghamton Devils General Manager Dan MacKinnon.

Thomson, 28, was previously on a tryout contract and scored in his only game this season with Binghamton. He returns to the Devils after spending the last two seasons in the American Hockey League and ECHL. The Orangeville, ON native has played ten games this season with the ECHL's Orlando Solar Bears and recorded two assists. In the 2019-20 season, Thomson played five games with the AHL's Bridgeport Sound Tigers and 23 games with the ECHL's Worcester Railers.

During his time with the Devils, the left-shooting forward played 276 combined games with both Albany and Binghamton. He also appeared in three National Hockey League games with the New Jersey Devils.

In 335 career AHL games with Albany, Binghamton, San Diego, and Bridgeport, Thomson has 30 goals and 42 assists for 72 points.

The Devils return to the ice tomorrow, February 13 against the Utica Comets at 4:00 p.m. at RWJBarnabas Health Hockey House.

