Game Preview: Condors Home Opener Tonight on 23abc at 5 p.m.

February 12, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bakersfield Condors News Release







CONDORSTOWN, Calif. - The Condors host the Henderson Silver Knights on Dignity Health Home Ice at Mechanics Bank Arena at 5 p.m. Tonight's game is the first of six games televised live on 23ABC presented by Three-Way Chevrolet and Dignity Health. Jim Ranger, who finished second on The Voice this season, will perform the National Anthem.

The Bakersfield Condors and Henderson Silver Knights meet for the first time ever. It is the home opener for the Condors and the first-ever road contest for Henderson, who entered the Pacific Division as the affiliate of the Vegas Golden Knights this season.

Bakersfield dropped a pair of games in Irvine against San Diego last weekend. Following a 4-1 setback opening night, the Condors jumped out to a 1-0 lead again the next night in a 4-3 loss. D Theodor Lennstrom had a 1g-1a weekend and D Ryan Stanton recorded two helpers in the game on Saturday.

Brad Malone was named the third Condors captain in the AHL era and the 17th in the organization's history. D Ryan Stanton and LW Tyler Benson will serve as alternates for the 2020-21 season.

The Condors have scored the opening goal of the game in both of their contests this season. LW Devin Brosseau scored 4:56 into the season opener and RW Seth Griffith scored 1:35 into the second game.

The Condors roster features 16 Canadians, six Americans, and four Europeans (Czech Republic, Finland, Latvia, Sweden).

G Stuart Skinner was loaned to the Condors on Sunday after becoming the 13th Condors player in the AHL era to make their NHL debut. He picked up a win on Januiary 31 in an 8-5 victory over the Ottawa Senators.

C Cooper Marody notched his first goal of the season on Saturday. The third-year Condor had 19 goals as a rookie in 2018-19... Bakersfield's roster features eight rookies including LW Devin Brosseau who scored his first AHL goal on Friday and D Yanni Kaldis who recorded his first AHL assist on Saturday... G Olivier Rodrigue started both games last weekend after going 10-10-0 with Graz in the Austrian League to begin his professional career.

F Peyton Krebs is t-4th after the opening weekend in rookie scoring with four points (1g-3a)... Henderson has outscored the opposition 4-0 in the third period... The Silver Knights are led by first-year head coach Manny Viveiros who was an assistant coach with the Edmonton Oilers during the 2018-19 season... C Reid Duke, the first contracted player in Vegas Golden Knights history is tied for the team lead with two goals after an 8g-7a in 39 games campaign with Chicago (AHL) last season.

2/7 - G Stuart Skinner loaned to Bakersfield (AHL)

