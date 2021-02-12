Away Game Schedule Change Announced
February 12, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Lehigh Valley Phantoms News Release
Lehigh Valley, PA - The Lehigh Valley Phantoms and Binghamton Devils have announced the following schedule change for a Phantoms away game:
Lehigh Valley at Binghamton (at RWJBarnabas Health Hockey House in Newark, N.J.):
Originally scheduled for Friday, April 9th at 7:00 p.m.
Now scheduled for Monday, April 5th at 7:00 p.m.
Check out the Lehigh Valley Phantoms Statistics
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from February 12, 2021
- Away Game Schedule Change Announced - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Schedule Change Impacting Hershey Road Game Announced - Hershey Bears
- Devils Announce Three Scheduling Changes - Binghamton Devils
- Game Day Build Up: Senators at Rocket February 12th - Belleville Senators
- Game Preview: Condors Home Opener Tonight on 23abc at 5 p.m. - Bakersfield Condors
- Game #3 Tucson at Ontario - Tucson Roadrunners
- MLSE Foundation Launches Campaign to 'Change the Game' as Key Pillar of Organization's Equity, Diversity and Inclusion Commitment - Toronto Marlies
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Lehigh Valley Phantoms Stories
- Away Game Schedule Change Announced
- Phantoms Earn OT Standings Point vs. Devils
- Phantoms Power Play
- Phantoms Ink Mueller to AHL Contract
- Phantoms Rally Late for OT Win in Season Opener