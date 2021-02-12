Away Game Schedule Change Announced

February 12, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Lehigh Valley Phantoms News Release







Lehigh Valley, PA - The Lehigh Valley Phantoms and Binghamton Devils have announced the following schedule change for a Phantoms away game:

Lehigh Valley at Binghamton (at RWJBarnabas Health Hockey House in Newark, N.J.):

Originally scheduled for Friday, April 9th at 7:00 p.m.

Now scheduled for Monday, April 5th at 7:00 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from February 12, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.