MLSE Foundation Launches Campaign to 'Change the Game' as Key Pillar of Organization's Equity, Diversity and Inclusion Commitment

February 12, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Toronto Marlies News Release







As part of its work in the community to address social injustice and fighting racism and discrimination, MLSE Foundation launched 'Change the Game' today, a campaign that will raise awareness and aim to raise and commit to investing $30 million to help eliminate barriers facing thousands of youth, giving them more equitable opportunities to recognize and reach their potential.

The 'Change the Game' campaign reflects the realities that some of our youth face systemic and inequitable barriers which creates an unlevel playing field. Recognizing sport's ability to change lives, this campaign was created by MLSE Foundation, the charitable arm of MLSE, and introduced as part of the company's overall commitment to advancing equity, diversity and inclusion.

"This is bigger than sport. MLSE Foundation recognizes the importance of our voice in the community and our opportunity and responsibility to lead on the issue of equity, diversity and inclusion," said Tanya Mruck, Executive Director of MLSE Foundation. "With the support of the Maple Leafs, Raptors, Toronto FC, the Argonauts and the entire organization, MLSE Foundation has spent the last decade intentionally investing more than $45 million into kids and communities faced with barriers, however, the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the urgency of the social justice movement, have shown that we must do more. 'Change the Game' will help level the playing field for thousands of youth in our city and province and give them a more equitable opportunity for success."

The Change the Game campaign will enable MLSE to contribute to building a more equitable city, building on the community investment pillars to create social change developed by the MLSE Foundation that has raised and invested more than $45 million over the past 10 years. MLSE Foundation will aim to raise and commit to investing $30 million over the next four years to build equity through proven community investment streams, allowing increased support of community partners, providing greater access to free sport programs, empowering community building and creating opportunities for leadership focused on equity, diversity and inclusion.

Part of the investment campaign will fund community grants to support Ontario-based organizations that are using sport and recreation to build healthy communities, with Black and Indigenous youth as priority demographics. Additionally, it will fund MLSE Foundation community programs and MLSE LaunchPad's free Sport for Development programming for youth facing barriers in downtown Toronto, continue to refurbish athletic facilities in priority neighbourhoods and make investments in research to measure and improve youth sport access, engagement and equity across Ontario.

Those interested in learning more about the Change the Game campaign's community investment plan, can visit mlsefoundation.org.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from February 12, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.