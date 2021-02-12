WXSP to Televise All 15 Griffins Home Games Live this Season

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - All 15 Grand Rapids Griffins regular season games at Van Andel Arena during the 2020-21 regular season will be televised live to fans across West Michigan on WXSP-TV, thanks to a broadcast agreement finalized earlier this week.

WXSP becomes the exclusive live in-market television partner for the Griffins. A sister station to WOOD TV8 and WOTV, WXSP can be found on all local cable systems as well as a series of low-power channels across the region, including in Grand Rapids (WOLP channel 27), Holland (WOHO ch. 33), Muskegon (WOMS ch. 29), Kalamazoo (WOKZ ch. 50) and Battle Creek (WOBC ch. 14).

While the Voice of the Griffins, Bob Kaser, recovers from his recent heart surgery, WOOD TV8 sports anchor Larry Figurski - a veteran of 21 seasons as a Griffins color analyst - will handle the play-by-play duties alongside commentators Lou Rabaut, also a longtime analyst on Griffins broadcasts, and Mike Knuble, the former NHL star and current Griffins assistant coach.

The slate of games on WXSP kicks off next Saturday, Feb. 20 with Opening Night presented by Huntington, when the Cleveland Monsters visit Van Andel Arena at 4 p.m.

"WXSP televised the two most memorable games in Griffins history - Game 6 of both the 2013 and 2017 Calder Cup Finals - and worked with us last June to rebroadcast our most recent championship on its three-year anniversary," said team president Tim Gortsema. "The opportunity to televise every home is exciting, and we are grateful for WXSP's commitment to the Griffins. Our continued partnership ensures that Griffins fans in West Michigan have a convenient way to watch every home game this season, even if they can't do it from a seat in Van Andel Arena quite yet."

For Griffins fans outside of the WXSP viewing area or who prefer to watch games on their mobile device or computer,

AHLTV remains the exclusive streaming provider for all 30 games, both home and road, with a full-season subscription priced at $34.99.

