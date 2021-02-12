Schedule Change Impacting Hershey Road Game Announced

February 12, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hershey Bears News Release







(Hershey, PA- February 12, 2021) - The American Hockey League and the Binghamton Devils have announced several schedule changes, including a change to one road game for the Hershey Bears.

The Hershey at Binghamton (at Newark, New Jersey) game originally scheduled for Saturday, Mar. 20 at 4 p.m. will now be played on Friday, Mar. 19 at 7 p.m. The game will still be played at the RWJBarnabas Health Hockey House in Newark, New Jersey.

The game may be heard on the Bears Radio Network and viewed on AHLTV.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from February 12, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.