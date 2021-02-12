Schedule Change Impacting Hershey Road Game Announced
February 12, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hershey Bears News Release
(Hershey, PA- February 12, 2021) - The American Hockey League and the Binghamton Devils have announced several schedule changes, including a change to one road game for the Hershey Bears.
The Hershey at Binghamton (at Newark, New Jersey) game originally scheduled for Saturday, Mar. 20 at 4 p.m. will now be played on Friday, Mar. 19 at 7 p.m. The game will still be played at the RWJBarnabas Health Hockey House in Newark, New Jersey.
The game may be heard on the Bears Radio Network and viewed on AHLTV.
