Portland Timbers Transfer Evander to FC Cincinnati
February 17, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Portland Timbers YouTube Video
FC Cincinnati established an MLS trade record on Monday, acquiring Evander from the Portland Timbers for $12 million guaranteed and up to another $150k in incentives.
Portland also retain a future sell-on and trade percentage in Evander, who's signed a Designated Player contract with Cincy through 2027 with an option for 2028.
For more information about MLS, go to the league's official website: http://www.MLSsoccer.com
#mls #portlandtimbers #highlights
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from February 17, 2025
- Chicago Fire FC Weekly Update - Chicago Fire FC
- Colorado Kicks off Concacaf Champions Cup Campaign against LAFC in Round One - Colorado Rapids
- Timbers Announce Broadcast Details for 2025 Season - Portland Timbers
- Columbus Crew Sign Patrick Schulte to Multiyear Contract Extension - Columbus Crew SC
- Real Salt Lake Adds DF Zack Farnsworth, GK Max Kerkvliet to 2025 MLS Roster - Real Salt Lake
- Nashville SC Notes Week of February 17, 2025 - Nashville SC
- Earthquakes Announce Elevated Fan Experience for 2025 Season at PayPal Park - San Jose Earthquakes
- Whitecaps FC Acquire Forward Daniel Ríos on Loan from LIGA MX Side Chivas de Guadalajara - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- Sporting Kansas City vs. Inter Miami CF First Leg Moved to February 19 - Inter Miami CF
- Concacaf statement regarding the Champions Cup series between Sporting Kansas City and Inter Miami CF - Sporting Kansas City
- Timbers Sign Portuguese International David Da Costa as Designated Player - Portland Timbers
- FC Cincinnati Acquire Brazilian Attacking Midfielder Evander as Designated Player - FC Cincinnati
- Timbers Acquire $12 Million from FC Cincinnati in Exchange for Midfielder Evander - Portland Timbers
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Portland Timbers Stories
- Timbers Announce Broadcast Details for 2025 Season
- Timbers Sign Portuguese International David Da Costa as Designated Player
- Timbers Acquire $12 Million from FC Cincinnati in Exchange for Midfielder Evander
- Timbers Close out 2025 Coachella Valley Invitational with 2-0 Loss to Charlotte FC
- Timbers Earn 3-0 Shutout Win against San Diego FC at 2025 Coachella Valley Invitational