Portland Timbers Transfer Evander to FC Cincinnati

February 17, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Portland Timbers YouTube Video







FC Cincinnati established an MLS trade record on Monday, acquiring Evander from the Portland Timbers for $12 million guaranteed and up to another $150k in incentives.

Portland also retain a future sell-on and trade percentage in Evander, who's signed a Designated Player contract with Cincy through 2027 with an option for 2028.

