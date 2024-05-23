Portland Thorns FC Announce Additional Investors

May 23, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

PORTLAND, OR - Today, Portland Thorns FC Governor Lisa Bhathal Merage and Alternate Governor Alex Bhathal announced the addition of several new investors into the club, bringing new expertise and capacity into the organization. The group was assembled by Revitate, an alternative investment platform led by the Bhathals focused on transformative investments into sports, real estate, and consumer brands.

"We are thrilled to welcome such an incredible group into the Portland Thorns," said Ms. Bhathal Merage. "Each will bring new insight and expertise into the Thorns as we embark on an exciting new chapter for the club and league."

"Investor interest in the Thorns is off the charts," said Revitate Partner and Chief Operating Officer Kunal Merchant, who, as head of the firm's sports activities, advised the Bhathals' acquisition of the Thorns and led assembly of the Revitate investor group. "We are gratified and inspired to see so much belief in the future of the Thorns and in women's sports more broadly."

The Revitate investors will join the Bhathals and Anup Popat (CEO, Systems Technology Group), offering decades of experience in business, sports, real estate, and philanthropy. The group includes:

- Sam Garvin, Co-Owner, Phoenix Suns

- Tim Boyle, CEO, Columbia Sportswear

- Nehal Raj, Co-Managing Partner, TPG

- Kunal Merchant, Partner and COO, Revitate

- Josh Childress, CEO, Landspire Group and former NBA player

"In the little over a decade since the Portland Thorns FC began to compete as an inaugural member of the NWSL, the Thorns have been reflective of Portland and enhanced its reputation as the home of strong, "tough" women, as Gert "One Tough Mother" Boyle would say," said Mr. Boyle, a Portland native and lifelong resident. "I'm incredibly proud to join with Lisa, Alex, and my other partners in helping the club further its considerable positive impact in our community both on and off the pitch."

"The opportunity to invest in the best women's soccer club in the world doesn't come around very often," said Mr. Childress, who played eight years in the National Basketball Association and co-owns the Southeast Melbourne Phoenix of the Australian NBL. "I'm honored to join the Thorns organization and leverage my professional sports experience to help foster new opportunities for the next generation of athletes."

Revitate investors will support the club's growth plans both on and off the pitch, including buildout of new business and philanthropic initiatives, and development of a new state-of-the-art training facility.

For more information on Revitate, please visit www.revitate.com/.

For more information on the Thorns, please visit www.thornsfc.com.

