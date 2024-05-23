Houston Dash Host NC Courage at Shell Energy Stadium

May 23, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Houston Dash News Release







HOUSTON - The Houston Dash return to Shell Energy Stadium on Friday, May 24 to host North Carolina Courage for Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Night. The first 2,000 fans to enter the venue will receive a bamboo fan, courtesy of The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center. The Soaring Phoenix will perform at halftime and fans can visit section 102 for a Dash themed origami station.

Houston opened the two-game homestand with a 2-0 loss to Portland Thorns FC last Friday. Forward Ramona Bachmann led the team with four chances created and forced a save in the opening minutes of the second half. Defensively, Jane Campbell finished with eight saves against the Thorns and currently leads the league in saves with 54. Campbell is one of four players currently scheduled to join their national team in the upcoming FIFA window. The Dash goalkeeper will join the U.S. Women's National Team for a two-game series against the Korea Republic.

Friday's match is the final game prior to the upcoming international break. To date, four Dash players will report to their national team for international duty. In addition to Campbell, Tarciane will report for international duty with Brazil, Bachmann will join Switzerland and Sarah Puntigam will join Austria.

Campbell has anchored Houston's back line through the first 10 matches of the season. The reigning NWSL Goalkeeper of the Year will have another defensive reinforcement available for selection this week with the debut of Tarciane.

Tarciane was acquired by the Dash via a transfer from Corinthians in the Brazilian top division. She will be eligible for selection for Friday's match and if selected will make her NWSL debut. According to Jen Cooper, league historian and archivist, should she play against the Courage, Tarciane will be the 34th international player to make their NWSL debut in 2024. The 20-year-old will become the 27th Brazilian to play in the NWSL joining teammate Andressa as part of the largest contingent of Brazilian players to play in the NWSL in a single season. Tarciane won three senior titles with Corinthians, lifting the domestic title in back-to-back campaigns (2022-2023) and she also won the 2023 CONMEBOL Copa Libertadores Femenina. She made 23 appearances for the club in league play and has scored four goals as a defender.

North Carolina visits Houston for the first time since April 28, 2023, which resulted in a closely contested 1-0 victory for the Courage. The Courage earned a 1-0 win over Utah Royals FC on May 17 at WakeMed Soccer Park after Kaleigh Kurtz broke the scoreless tie in the 76th minute. North Carolina enters the match with a 5-5-0 (WLD) record this season and are currently sit sixth in the league table. Tyler Lussi leads the Courage in scoring with three goals and offseason acquisition Ashley Sanchez has contributed three assists this season.

The Dash will be back in action on Friday, June 7 against Racing Louisville FC at Lynn Family Stadium, following the international break. The Dash return home on June 15 to host Angel City on Pride Night, presented by The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center.

• Discuss this story on the National Women's Soccer League message board...





National Women's Soccer League Stories from May 23, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.